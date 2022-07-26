In this day and age of video games, you would think, who is even interested in lottery tickets and luck-based prices. Well, Powerball is still on and it is being played in over 44 states across the world. The reason why Powerball is still so interesting is because people actually have won prices in the past and they can continue to do so. The game is only about luck and the tickets only cost $2.

You can easily purchase the tickets from your nearest gas station, convenience store, local markets etc. Powerball is something that everyone knows and selling tickets in itself is a huge business market on the back end. $2 dollars may not be too much of an amount for you to try out your luck, but imagine selling $2 to over 1000 people in over 44 states? The numbers will significantly increase, and this is how Powerball actually makes profit from organizing this lottery.

As per a report by News Week, in order to play the game, players have to purchase five tickets ranging from one to sixty-nine and then select another number between one and twenty-six. There are also power ups that offer whatever jackpot you receive, can be multiplied by ten times and more.

The take on the game seems interesting, only if we could see the results live.

Well, we can definitely watch the Powerball results live and here’s how you can do it.

How to watch Powerball live?

To watch the Powerball lottery drawing live, just know that the drawing is being broadcasted on national television across the United States.

You can also watch the lottery drawing online from the news station of Atlanta as per reports. The winning lottery numbers are updated every night of the drawing and people who have bought these tickets hook up to their Televisions to see if their luck helped them win.

For some, it is a loss of $2 and for some, it is a lottery of millions of dollars. Apologies for the exaggeration but this is true. Also, if players wish to remain in anonymity and do not want to reveal their name in public, you should check out the participation rules in the state where you are purchasing the ticket from.

In some states, it is under law to provide the details of the winners to the government and any third party who seeks information shall get it. But if you are winning, it is definitely wise to hide your name from the public for some time.