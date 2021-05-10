How to show battery percentage on an iPhone 12 mini, 12, and 12 Pro

The iPhone, a line of smartphones designed and marketed by American multinational technology company Apple Inc., is one of the most widely used lines of smartphones globally.

For a very long period of time, it was very simple to show the battery percentage on one’s iPhone. There was just an option in the Settings app that would turn on the percentage indicator in the top-right corner of the screen. However, in recent days, things have become a little more complicated with the iPhone 12. However, even if you have an iPhone 12, mini, 12, or 12 Pro, you can still view your battery percentage if you want by using the following steps:

Swipe down from the top-right corner on the display to show the Control Center Following this, your battery percentage will appear next to the battery indicator.

On previous models of the iPhone, there was an easy option located in the Settings app on the Battery settings page, which let users permanently display the battery percentage on the screen. That option was removed with the release of the iPhone X.

Despite the fact that this method works perfectly, and it makes sense that Apple would use the Control Center to make the battery percentage available only a quick swipe away at any time, this might not work for everyone, as some people might want the battery percentage to always be visible on their home screen. For more permanently display battery percentage elsewhere, other options, such as widgets, can be considered. There is also an easy solution for this.

Tap and hold on to any blank space on the home screen. Tap the “+” icon in the top-left corner of the screen to access the widget picker. Search for “Batteries” to open the built-in batteries widget. Pick a format of your choice and add it to your home screen or widget screen.

The batteries widget is the ideal option for any users who wants to show the battery percentage more prominently on their device, whether it is iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone 12 Pro. As of now, in the latest version of iOS 14, there are three different formats to choose from to fit your widget screen or home screen. The first is a basic square that offers no percentages, but the last two display full percentage numbers.

While it might not be the same as it was in the previous days of the iPhone, it is still pretty simple in modern times to find the battery percentage indicator.