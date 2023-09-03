How To Solo Mewtwo Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon world is buzzing with excitement as trainers gear up to face the ultimate challenge: the Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This 7-star Raid Battle is a formidable task, seemingly impossible to solo, and OHKO (One-Hit Knock Out) strategies appear futile. In this guide, we’ll delve into the reasons behind its extraordinary difficulty and explore unconventional strategies that might just give you the edge you need.

The Formidable Mighty Mewtwo

Mighty Mewtwo, the star of this Tera Raid Battle, is no ordinary opponent. This Legendary Pokemon boasts extraordinarily high base stats, making it a juggernaut in battle. Unlike previous 7-star Tera Raids, which featured weaker starter Pokemon, Mighty Mewtwo’s sheer power is one of the primary reasons behind the challenge it poses.

The Battle Mechanics

Several mechanics come into play during the Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle that intensify the difficulty:

50x HP Multiplier: Previous 7-star Tera Raids had a 30x HP multiplier, making Mighty Mewtwo significantly bulkier. This increase in HP means you’ll need a formidable strategy to overcome its defenses. Instant Shield: At the start of the battle, a shield covers half of Mighty Mewtwo’s HP, rendering status moves useless against it. This new feature eliminates strategies that worked in past events. Rest: Breaking the shield is a challenge in itself, but Mighty Mewtwo’s ability to restore all its HP, remove status conditions, and even hold a Chesto Berry makes it even more daunting. Calm Minds: Mighty Mewtwo frequently uses Calm Mind, raising its Special Attack and Special Defense stats. Facing an enemy with +6 Sp. Atk and +6 Sp. Def can be a nightmare.

The Toughest Challenge Yet

It’s safe to say that the Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most demanding 7-star Tera Raid in the game’s history. In the past, trainers soloed these battles within the first day, and OHKO strategies abounded. However, Mighty Mewtwo presents a unique challenge. Conventional strategies won’t work, and even OHKO attempts are met with fierce resistance.

Why Soloing and OHKO Are So Difficult

To understand why soloing and OHKO strategies are impractical against Mighty Mewtwo, let’s break down the mechanics:

OHKO: OHKO strategies rely on dealing massive damage with a single hit. However, Mighty Mewtwo’s instant shield reduces incoming damage to a mere 20% of its regular value. This, combined with its 50x HP multiplier, makes achieving an OHKO virtually impossible. Moves that lower defensive stats, like Acid Spray, won’t work since they also need to deal damage, which is restricted by the shield. Other moves like Screech and Metal Sound are ineffective for the same reason.

Soloing: Attempting to solo Mighty Mewtwo is a Herculean task. Its formidable offense and defense make it a daunting opponent. Unfortunately, your AI allies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet lack the strategic prowess needed to tip the scales in your favor.

A Glimmer of Hope

While Mighty Mewtwo appears impervious to solo and OHKO strategies, some creative trainers have found a glimmer of hope. A Reddit post showcased a Magikarp seemingly OHKOing Mighty Mewtwo, but there’s a catch. The video reveals that both Snarl and Struggle Bug were used to damage the foe before the decisive strike. While it might not be a classic OHKO, it’s the closest thing to it in the current meta.

Conclusion

The Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the ultimate challenge for trainers. Its exceptional stats, unique battle mechanics, and resistance to conventional strategies make it a formidable adversary. While soloing and OHKO strategies may seem out of reach, creative approaches like the Magikarp example on Reddit demonstrate that where there’s a will, there’s a way. As trainers continue to collaborate and experiment, new strategies may emerge to conquer this mighty foe. So, assemble your team, adapt your tactics, and embark on the epic quest to defeat Mighty Mewtwo. Good luck, trainers!