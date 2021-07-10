How to use softwares to increase the speed of Windows 10

Knowing how to increase the speed of Windows 10 is a skill that all users should be aware of, because despite the software being very efficiently coded, it could definitely slow down sometimes. Here is a guide on how you can speed it up.

The following is a list of a few software that can help increase the speed of Windows 10.

Driver Genius 20 Platinum

Driver Genius 20 Platinum is a small but effective tool that works by managing driver updates on your PC by tracking more than a million hardware drivers to make sure that the right ones are present on your computer. Another advantage of this software is that the level of user intervention is very low, so you can simply set it up and it will carry the bulk of the work.

Iolo System Mechanic

Iolo System Mechanic removes junk files and unnecessary apps, clears out RAM, blocks bloatware and unwanted auto-run settings, and wipes various caches, logs, and browser histories on your PC. Not only does this free up key system resources, but it also eliminates traces of your browsing activity to help protect your privacy. Even better is the fact that while Iolo System Mechanic is usually $49.95, it is currently offering a 70% discount if you use the voucher code TECHRADAR.

IObit Uninstaller Pro

IObit Uninstaller will scan your system for installed software right from the moment it is installed and starts working. The software has a smart and clear interface that will show you a list of all of your installed software. IObit Installer can also help uninstall browser plugins and also includes a file shredder for good measure.

If you do not wish to use any external softwares, other alternative method to speed up Windows 10 include: