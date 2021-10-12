How to split screen in laptop

Do you just have one computer monitor and wish to divide it into two parts on a Windows 7 or Windows 8 or Windows 10 system? Do you envious people who have multiple displays and can work in two softwares at the same time?

Ultrawide displays have been more widely accessible in recent years, and their popularity has risen as a result. Whether writing a review on the latest technology or sinking hours into their favourite game, there’s something about the look of a curved monitor that draws the user into its sea of pixels. However, if you just use one window at a time, you’re not taking use of all that space.

Here’s a brief lesson on how to divide your display into two equal halves and work on two applications at the same time, or merely have two windows of the same software open at the same time.

Assume you have two windows open on your computer, one of which is hidden behind the other. Let’s pretend that each window represents a separate operating software, such as email and word processing.

Place your cursor in the middle (or near the centre) of the topmost open window on your screen.

Grab the window with the left mouse button pressed.

Continue dragging the window to the RIGHT of your screen while holding down the mouse button. It will resize to fill the RIGHT half of your screen automatically.

You should now be able to view the other open window, which is hidden behind the half window on the right.

Place your cursor in the middle (or near the centre) of the open window’s uppermost portion.

To “capture” that window, press the left mouse button.

Continue dragging the window to the LEFT of your screen while holding down the mouse button. It will resize to fill the LEFT half of your screen automatically.

Of course, you can begin with the left side.

If the built-in Windows 10 apps don’t provide you with the control and utility you want, you may download freeware programmes that provide access to more advanced features. WindowsGrid, GridMove, and AltDrag are just a handful of them. The disadvantage of freeware apps is that the creators receive no or very little compensation for their work, thus support for these products may come to an end unexpectedly. Consider purchasing a commercial software that does a similar function for long-term support for screen-splitting applications.