How To Watch the Kraken Game Tonight

Get ready for an exciting matchup as the Seattle Kraken take on the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their first-round series at Ball Arena on Tuesday night. The Kraken, in just their second season, have already surprised everyone by making the playoffs, and they will be looking to continue their impressive road record as they face off against the formidable Avalanche.

Seattle has been a force to be reckoned with on the road, boasting an impressive record of 26-11-4 away from home. This includes two wins in Colorado earlier in the season, giving them a boost of confidence as they head into Game 1. The Kraken will be looking to start fast and establish their game plan against the Avalanche, who are known for their skilled and aggressive style of play.

On the other hand, the Avalanche had to work hard to clinch the Central Division crown, earning points in six games in just eight days to secure their spot in the playoffs. Despite missing key player Cale Makar, who is expected to play in Game 1, the Avalanche will be a formidable opponent for the Kraken.

If you’re looking to catch all the NHL action tonight, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Kraken game:

When and Where

The game will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Colorado.

TV Channel

You can catch the game on ESPN, Altitude Sports, and Root Sports. Check your local listings for the channel number in your area.

Live Stream

If you prefer to stream the game, you can do so with fuboTV, which offers a free trial for new users. Simply go to fuboTV’s website or download the fuboTV app on your preferred device, sign up for a free trial, and you’ll be able to watch the game live.

Why fuboTV?

fuboTV is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content, including NHL games. It provides high-quality streaming with minimal lag, making it a great option for watching live sports. In addition, fuboTV offers a user-friendly interface and allows you to customize your viewing experience with features such as DVR recording, multiple screens, and more.

Tips for Watching the Game

Here are some tips to enhance your viewing experience while watching the Kraken game:

Find a reliable internet connection: Streaming requires a stable internet connection, so make sure you have a reliable internet service provider and a strong Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection to avoid buffering or interruptions during the game. Get comfortable: Grab your favorite snacks, drinks, and settle in a comfortable spot to enjoy the game. Make sure you have a charged device or a power source nearby to avoid running out of battery during the game. Follow the game closely: Pay attention to the game and follow the action closely to fully enjoy the excitement of the playoffs. Listen to the commentators, keep an eye on the scoreboard, and watch for key plays and moments in the game. Engage with other fans: Join the conversation and connect with other fans by using social media or online forums to discuss the game in real-time. Share your thoughts, reactions, and predictions with fellow hockey enthusiasts to enhance your overall experience. Enjoy the game responsibly: Remember to take breaks, stay hydrated, and avoid excessive consumption of alcohol or unhealthy snacks during the game. Take care of yourself and enjoy the game responsibly.

In Conclusion, The Seattle Kraken’s unexpected journey to the playoffs has been nothing short of remarkable, and now they face a tough challenge in the form of the defending champion Colorado Avalanche. Game 1 of their first-round series promises to be an intense matchup, and you won’t want to miss it.

Comments

comments