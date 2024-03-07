The eagerly awaited Spider-Man 2, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man, has finally arrived and is providing gamers with an exciting and immersive experience. The New Game Plus (NG+) feature is the ideal approach for players who have finished the main plot and are itching for more web-slinging adventures to get back into the action with better challenges and prizes. We’ll walk you through how to activate New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2 and get the most out of your second game in this guide.

Step 1: Finish the Main Narrative

Be certain that you have finished Spider-Man 2’s main story before launching into New Game Plus. This is an essential requirement because NG+ lets you apply your diligently acquired talents, suits, and gadgets into the new playthrough.

Step 2: Navigating to the Main Menu

After defeating the final antagonist and witnessing the credits roll, go back to Spider-Man 2’s main menu. This is where you can select to launch New Game Plus. Spider-Man 2 appears to get several upgrades on March 7, the day of launch. The additional costumes were introduced with the first update, which weighed in at over 600 MB. To play New Game Plus, you need to download an additional update. Update 1.002.000 for Spider-Man 2 is a New Game Plus update. The new content won’t be available until this update is downloaded because it weighs in at over 3.5 GB. To make sure you have the most recent version of the game, be sure to check for updates on the Spider-Man 2 app.

Step 3: Choose New Game Plus

To get the New Game Plus option, go through the menu selections. It might have a different label, so look for words like “NG+” or “New Game Plus.” By choosing this, you can start your second playthrough.

Open the PS5 menu and navigate to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Click the Options menu.

Click “Check for Update.”

Try rebooting your PS5 and checking again if there isn’t an update.

You can start playing New Game Plus after it has been updated. The page below will appear, allowing you to choose your completed game save and initiate a New Game Plus save by pressing the square button.

Step4: Select Your Level of Difficulty

To accommodate players with varying skill levels, Spider-Man 2 features many difficulty settings. Select the level of difficulty that best fits your preferences, whether you’re looking for a strenuous or a laid-back experience. Keep in mind that your equipment and abilities from your prior playtime will transfer over, giving you an advantage early on in the game.

Step 5: Take Awe of Your Leftovers

Enjoy the satisfaction of knowing that your efforts from the first playthrough paid off as you embark on your New Game Plus journey. You’ll have an advantage over other players when it comes to skill points, unlocked suits, and better equipment as you pursue justice.

Step 6: Accept the Difficulties

Beyond simply being a victory lap, New Game Plus offers players the chance to take on more difficult opponents and more challenging tasks. Prepare yourself for stronger opponents who will make you become an expert with your weapons and fighting techniques if you want to win.

Step 7: Look for Fresh Content

It’s likely that Spider-Man 2 will bring surprises and more material to New Game Plus. Look out for new objectives, Easter eggs, and secret goodies that you missed on your first playthrough. This guarantees that, even for experienced players, every game is novel and thrilling.

In summary

In Spider-Man 2, taking off on a New Game Plus adventure is a thrilling way to experience the rush of swinging through the famous skyline of New York City again. These procedures will help you transition smoothly into your second playthrough, equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to take on more difficult tasks. Put on your outfit, web-slinger, and set out to resume your adventures in the amazing Spider-Man 2 universe!