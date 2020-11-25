How to stop Google from tracking your iPhone’s location?

‘Google would like to access your location’- are you tired of Google tracking your iPhone’s location? Do you feel like Google is tracking every step you move? Well, it’s not a surprise since apps like Google Maps need to use your location. Now you might feel like Google is invading your personal space but on the other hand it has its own benefits. There are certain benefits of letting Google track your location. With this feature you can get location-specific recommendations when you’re browsing, and real-time traffic updates.

There is a way with which you can turn off Google tracking your location on each specific Google App. Apart from that there is a method with which you can make sure that Google doesn’t track you from any app you download.

For the same you will require to to disable your Google account’s “Location History” option.

How to stop Google from tracking your iPhone

Google keeps your location data in it’s little vault ‘Location History’. Location History has in its store of the information of places you go. To be more specific, Location History knows everyplace that your phone goes. As soon as you sign into your Google account and you have Location History turned on, Google shares your location data with all its apps and services.

Like you might already experienced before, Google will want you to leave this feature on. In case you turn this feature off, the services that run with your Location turned on, will stop working as well.

Stop Google from tracking your iPhone’s location-