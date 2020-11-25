Log In Register
SpaceX successfully launches a Falcon9 booster for a record seventh time

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechUncategorized

SpaceX is literally not touching the skies but also the Space. The news is SpaceX has launched its another Starlink mission. Talk about collections? SpaceX has a collection of 60 starlinks satellites that too in its its low-Earth orbit constellation. We’re putting this information under the ‘Good News’ category since efforts to blanket the globe in high-speed broadband is now prosperous. Today’s news is even happier for its equally important ambition of developing more reusable rocket systems. The first-stage booster that helped launch today’s Falcon 9 rocket made a record-breaking seventh trip.

Falcon9 booster glimpes

While we sat in our chairs comfortably, SpaceX was breaking its own reusability records of six flights for a reused first-stage rocket component. The super launch took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, lifting off at 9:13 PM EST (6:13 PM PST).

Ofcourse, SpaceX aims for an improved usability, as a method to decrease usability. It happens so while using old parts from the previous missions

