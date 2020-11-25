SpaceX successfully launches a Falcon9 booster for a record seventh time

SpaceX is literally not touching the skies but also the Space. The news is SpaceX has launched its another Starlink mission. Talk about collections? SpaceX has a collection of 60 starlinks satellites that too in its its low-Earth orbit constellation. We’re putting this information under the ‘Good News’ category since efforts to blanket the globe in high-speed broadband is now prosperous. Today’s news is even happier for its equally important ambition of developing more reusable rocket systems. The first-stage booster that helped launch today’s Falcon 9 rocket made a record-breaking seventh trip.

Falcon 9 launches Starlink to orbit – the seventh launch and landing of this booster pic.twitter.com/Xm8NjBhE9t — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 25, 2020

SpaceX pushes the boundaries of reusing rockets once again, landing a Falcon 9 booster for a record 7th time: pic.twitter.com/YJPaadxeRO — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) November 25, 2020

Falcon 9 goes into space (SAME booster for the 7th time!), deploys 60 Starlink satellites & returns to Earth, in UNDER 15 MINUTES – less time than it takes for me to reach the grocery store … AND my son @mrsivab (Siva Bharadvaj) is there to tell all about it via a live webcast! https://t.co/Yyt33eUOLk — Ramaa Bharadvaj (@ramaadance) November 25, 2020

Falcon9 booster glimpes

While we sat in our chairs comfortably, SpaceX was breaking its own reusability records of six flights for a reused first-stage rocket component. The super launch took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, lifting off at 9:13 PM EST (6:13 PM PST).

SpaceX Falcon 9 – Sentinel 6A – Launching & landing at SLC-6 – time-lapse from my single remote video camera. #SpaceX @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/GakNli1Wek — Jay L. DeShetler (@jdeshetler) November 23, 2020

Amazing footage of a Falcon 9 first stage spinning around and heading home. The footage is from the November 21 launch of Sentinel-6. Video credit: SpaceX/NASA pic.twitter.com/UpzGMHbtce — Rocket Rundown (@RocketRundown) November 24, 2020

Falcon 9 from my location in south GA!!! 💕 to all the crew involved!! Awesome job y’all!! 👋👋 This never gets old and love seeing the booster land! pic.twitter.com/PyZrsm9bGx — Ktaylor (@Ktaylor46927775) November 25, 2020

Ofcourse, SpaceX aims for an improved usability, as a method to decrease usability. It happens so while using old parts from the previous missions