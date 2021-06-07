Microsoft Teams has been one of the most popular video-calling and communication apps during this pandemic. However, some of the users have been facing issues related to the service and are thus asking questions like: how to stop Microsoft Teams from opening at Windows startup. In order to help the users who are harbouring such concerns, here is all the information that is needed to answer their questions about Microsoft Teams opening at Windows startup.

The makers of Microsoft Teams have definitely included a number of solutions in their application for such issues. Here are a total of three different techniques one can use to fix the issue of their Microsoft Teams opening at startup.

Disable Microsoft Teams from Task Manager

Users have an option to disable Microsoft Teams from their Task Manager, but note that it will not start up automatically. For that to happen, you will have to follow these steps:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc and open the Task Manager on your laptop. Open the tab that reads Startup. Click on Microsoft Teams, and then click on Disable.

Change the settings of your device

Open the Microsoft Teams application. Click on the Profile icon. This can be found in the top right corner of the screen. Open the Settings panel. Go to the checkbox for Auto Start Application. Clear it. Restart your app.

Modifying registry

Press Windows key + R, which will open the Run dialogue box. Type in Regedit and click on OK. Open HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionRun. Go to the registry entry for Microsoft Teams and choose Delete.

If your problem has still not been solved, then the best bet is to uninstall and reinstall the app on your device. It is not uncommon to see some apps having issues with their performance. A simple reinstall solution can be used on these applications.