How to stop unwanted texts

The majority of spam text messages do not originate from another phone. They’re usually sent from a computer and sent to your phone via an email address or an instant messaging account at no cost to the sender.

Spam SMS may expose you to identity theft, install malware on your smartphone, and access your personal information, in addition to being extremely unpleasant. According to the Federal Trade Commission, sending unsolicited, or spam, commercial text messages to a cellular device is unlawful unless the sender has your consent.

You may assist prevent unwanted text messages from appearing on your phone and other mobile devices by reducing the number of unwanted text messages you receive. Read this article to understand dealing with spam messages, as well as how to permanently eliminate spam texts.

Don’t actually respond to any spam text message

Replying directly to a spam text message informs the spammer that your phone number is legitimate. So, what’s next? They may sell your phone number to other spammers, who may contact you with offers of free gifts or product discounts.

Treat your personal information cautiously

Spam text messages may persuade you to provide sensitive information such as your earnings, bank debts, Social Security number, and credit card information. Most respectable businesses do not send text messages requesting personal information such as passwords, account information, or other sensitive information.

If you’re unsure, check up the company’s phone number and call them to see if the request was real. Don’t dial the phone number provided in the text message.

Don’t click on any of the text message’s links

Clicking on a link in a spam text message might put malware on your phone that collects data. It may direct you to spoof sites that appear to be legitimate but are meant to steal your personal information. Malware can potentially slow down the functioning of your phone by taking up memory. Your information may be sold to marketers or, worse, identity thieves after the spammer gets it.

It may also result in unauthorised charges on your phone account. Whether or whether you requested a text message, your cellular provider may charge you for getting it.

Review your cell phone bill on a regular basis

It’s a good idea to double-check your phone bill on a frequent basis to ensure it’s accurate. Whether there are any costs that don’t appear to be correct, contact your phone provider to see if you’re getting or sending spam messages from your phone.

Check the settings on your phone

Unwanted calls and text messages are likely to be blocked by your phone’s built-in capabilities. Using your device’s search function, type in “block.”

Look for the three dots in the top right-hand corner of your text on an Android phone. Select “People” and “Options” by clicking on it. To avoid getting spam text messages from that number, click “Block.” Click the “i” in the top right-hand corner of the spam text on an iPhone. Then, right-click on the number and choose “Block.”

Check to discover whether your phone company provides a call-blocking service

Call-blocking services or plans are available from most major carriers, allowing you to block phone numbers from unknown calls for a certain period of time. You may also check to see whether any of the third-party call-blocking applications and services are compatible with your cellphone carrier’s service. Typically, these call-blocking services or applications may also block messages.

The following are some examples of third-party call blocking apps: