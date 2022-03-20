How to take a screenshot on both an iPhone SE and an iPhone with Face ID

Taking screenshots on an iPhone has always been simple, but the method has changed slightly since the release of the iPhone X, especially when compared to the recent iPhone SE 3.

While the method of taking a screenshot with two buttons is the same on every iPhone model, the specific buttons vary depending on which model you have. However, there are accessibility options that can perform the same function, which we’ll show you how to use.

You might want to take a screenshot to share on WhatsApp or Instagram, or to use it for a work assignment, for example. However, because the screenshots are always displayed in high-resolution, there’s little chance that the quality will be compromised.

However, if you want to take a screenshot of a movie from a subscription service like Apple TV Plus or Disney Plus, you’ll get a black screen due to licencing restrictions.

Using an iPhone X and later taking a screenshot

Between the release of the first iPhone in 2007 and the release of the iPhone X in 2017, the only way to take a screenshot was to use two buttons or an accessibility shortcut.

There is, however, a relatively new method of taking a screenshot that applies to:

iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max (iPhone 11 Pro) XS (iPhone XS Max) iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max,

To do so, press Power + Volume Up together, and a screenshot will appear in the bottom left corner of your iPhone if done correctly.

If you want to crop the image or draw something on it, you can use the ‘Mark Up’ feature; otherwise, it will save to your Photos app’s ‘Screenshots’ album.

Using an iPhone SE 3 or older to take a screenshot

You could still be using an iPhone 8 or an iPhone SE model, including the recently released iPhone SE (2022).

Instead, you can take a screenshot using a slightly different method.

If you press the Power + Home Button together correctly, you’ll hear the same camera snap sound effect, followed by a preview of the image.

This process will be the same as on iPhone X models and later, where you can crop or modify the image using the ‘Mark Up’ feature. When you’re finished, the image will be saved to your Photos app’s ‘Screenshots’ album.

Taking a screenshot in iOS 15.4 with ‘Accessibility’

Now that we’ve covered the hardware method, there’s an accessibility feature in iOS that allows you to take a screenshot without using any of the buttons.

While you can use the BackTap feature to take a screenshot, which requires you to repeatedly tap the back of the iPhone, there is another feature that simplifies the process.

Assistive Touch is an accessibility feature that allows you to access features from a menu that is always available, regardless of where you are on iOS. This feature has been available since iOS 9, so if you have an iPhone that can run this version or higher, you can use it to take a screenshot.

Turn on Assistive Touch in Settings > Accessibility > Touch.

You can choose certain settings, such as taking screenshots, within this setting at ‘Customize Top Level Menu.’

Select ‘Screenshot,’ and you can now use Assistive Touch to take a screenshot from anywhere on iOS.

By pressing the Power button three times, you can make Assistive Touch appear when you want it to appear in Accessibility. This will make it easier to have it appear only when you want it to, rather than having a menu appear all the time.

Go to ‘Assistive Touch’ in Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut. It will appear and disappear at your command if you press the Power button three times.