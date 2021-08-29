How to track an iPhone

You can track your own phone using the Find My app on your iPhone, which is useful if it’s lost or stolen. You may, however, track other people’s iPhones if they opt in and grant you access.

You can simply keep track of your children or remain in touch with friends and family with the Find My app. These elements, however, must be enabled for privacy and security before you can begin tracking individuals.

The iPhone’s Find My app is an excellent tool for tracking down a forgotten, lost, or stolen iPhone. While this function is most often used to identify your own devices, it may also be used to locate someone else’s iPhone. Because it now smartly integrates the Find My iPhone and Find My Friends capabilities that Apple published before, the Find My app lets you to assist a friend in finding their iPhone.

On your iPhone, how do you enable location services?

Make sure Location Services is turned on if you wish to monitor your own iPhone or allow others to track you.

Turn on “Privacy” in the Settings app.

Select “Location Services” from the drop-down menu.

Swipe the button to the right on the Location Services screen to make sure it’s switched on.

By changing the permissions of particular applications in the list at the bottom of the screen, you can fine-tune how Location Services functions. You may activate or deny location permission, as well as define when the app can view your location.

How to track the location of your iPhone

The Find My iPhone portal on iCloud will show you where your phone is.

In a browser, go to the Find My iPhone webpage. Your Apple ID will most likely be required to access your iCloud account.

At the top of the page, select “All Devices.”

In the dropdown menu, select the iPhone item.

You may also use the Find My app on another Apple ID-enabled device, such as an iPad, to track your phone.

How to track the location of someone else’s iPhone ?

Here’s what you and everyone else who shares your location with you should do: