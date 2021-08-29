How to play Minecraft cross platform

“Minecraft” has built a fantastic multiplayer mode over the last few years. The best part is that this multiplayer option is cross-platform (or crossplay) compatible, which means you may play with friends on any system.

Just keep in mind that there are two separate versions of “Minecraft,” and each one has a somewhat different crossplay. The most important thing to understand is that “Minecraft” may be played with anyone who has the same version as you. Here’s all you need to know about how “Minecraft” enables cross-platform gameplay if you want to play with your friends.

‘Minecraft: Bedrock Edition’ supports cross-platform gaming on consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. Windows 10 PCs, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, iOS and iPadOS devices, and Android smartphones may all play “Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.”

You can add friends and play with them on any system if you’re playing “Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.” Just make sure they’re playing “Bedrock Edition” as well. When you buy a copy of “Minecraft” on your console, be aware that the subtitle “Bedrock” is sometimes removed from the marketing. On PCs, it’s commonly referred to as “Minecraft for Windows 10.”

In ‘Minecraft: Bedrock Edition,’ here’s how to perform crossplay.

You only need to add and invite your friends to your world to play cross-platform. Here’s how to do it:

Sign into your Microsoft account after starting “Minecraft” (Xbox One users will have an account automatically). If you’re not already signed in, you’ll notice a button for this on the main menu. Console gamers will also require an online membership, such as Xbox Live or Nintendo Switch Online, for their device.

Start by loading an existing world or creating a new one. Open the in-game pause menu after your environment has loaded.

On the following screen, pick “Find Cross-Platform Friends” from the “Invite to Game” menu on the far right. Select “Add Friend” after finding your friends using their Minecraft ID, commonly known as their gamertag.

Friends who have been added and are available for multiplayer will appear in the “Online Friends” section. Click “Send 1 Invite” after checking the box next to their gamertag. They’ll be loaded into your world after they accept.

It’s worth noting that some environments in “Bedrock” can’t be played with other platforms’ players. This is due to the fact that each system includes exclusive material that can only be found on that console. You can’t share the “Mario Mash-Up” world template with pals on other platforms on the Nintendo Switch, for example. It can only be shared among Switch users.

‘Minecraft: Java Edition’ is a cross-platform game that can be played on a PC, Mac, or Linux.

“Minecraft: Java Edition” is the original version of “Minecraft,” and it is the only version accessible for Mac and Linux users. It is not playable on consoles. Users of the “Java” game may play with other “Java” gamers regardless of whether they’re using a Windows, Linux, or Apple computer.

Playing multiplayer with “Java” is a little more challenging than with “Bedrock,” but not impossible once you get the hang of it. Here are a few possibilities: