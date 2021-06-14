How to transfer contacts from iOS to Android phone

Many users of mobile devices decided to change from iOS to Android, and vice versa. Apple and Google’s mobile operating systems have many differences between them that set them apart in terms of usability and functionality. When you are transferring contacts or any other form of data, it is much easier to do so when moving from one device to another in the same ecosystem. However, if you are moving from iOS to Android and wish to transfer your contacts, here is a guide on how you can do so.

There are some ways that you can use transfer your contacts from iOS to Android. You can use either Google Drive, Gmail, or iCloud. The first, and possibly the most ideal way to achieve a complete transfer of your iPhone’s Contacts, Calendar Events, Photos and Videos, onto your Android phone, is through Google Drive.

Transferring contacts from iOS to Android using Google Drive

Download Google Drive on your iOS mobile device. Log in to your Google account. Open by a backup wizard by tapping on the Hamburger menu and going to Settings. Click on Backup and you should be able to see Contacts, Calendar Events, and Photos & Videos. If you wish to back up everything, you can either press Start Backup or on the individual options and turn the toggle off. Then, your contacts will be backed up to Google Drive. Sign in to your Android device by using the same Google account, and your iOS contacts should show up on your Android device.

On your iOS device, go to Settings and press on Mail. Click on Accounts. If you already have a Gmail account, it should automatically show up here. If this is not the case, choose Add Account and press Google. After this, tap on Gmail and turn the Contacts toggle on. Your contacts will be synced with th Google account that you used to sign in. On your Android device, log in by using the same Google account and your contacts should show up automatically.

Transferring contacts from iOS to Android using iCloud