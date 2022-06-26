How to transfer data from Android to iOS using WhatsApp

If you are one of those people who has upgraded from an Android Device to an iOS device and now wondering about how can you shift your WhatsApp data from your Android mobile phone to your new iPhone, here are the instructions for you.

Recently, WhatsApp has developed a feature through which you can efficiently migrate your account info, profile images, conversations, groups, media, etc on your iPhone from your Android mobile. Although this feature doesn’t allow you to transfer the call history or Username.

Here is a list of instructions that you need to follow before starting the process.

You are instructed to have an android device with a Lolipop or advanced operating system or android 5 or advanced version on it. Apart from this, your iPhone should have iOS 15.5 or an operating system that is newer than it and be industry original. An application namely Move to iOS is to be downloaded on your Android device and each of the two phones should have the most advanced adaptation of WhatsApp, put on charging, and linked to WiFi.

The procedure of shifting data

Launch the Move to iOS app on your Android mobile and go ahead with the directions displayed,

A key will be displayed on your iPhone enroll it on your Android Device when asked.

Click and continue and go forward with the directive.

When it displays Transfer Data, click on WhatsApp from the list.

Click Start, and stay till WhatsApp arranges the information that is to be migrated.

Once WhatsApp arranges the info that is to be migrated you will be signed out from WhatsApp on your Android phone.

Now, dab on next to get back to the Move to iOS Application.

Click continue to begin the procedure of migration and stay until the Move to iOS app displays a confirmation pop-up for the completion of the procedure.

After this, download the most recent adaptation of WhatsApp on your iPhone and establish a user ID using the same phone number.

Click on start when displayed to complete establishing WhatsApp on your iPhone.

After the activation is completed on iPhone you can go through your conversations.

The relocated files do not store in the iCloud storage until you build a backup for it and the social media platform can not access the data that are being migrated. The Android device still holds all the data until you uninstall the WhatsApp app or reset your device.