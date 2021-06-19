How to transfer data from PUBG to BGMI

Early access for beta testers of Battlegrounds Mobile India is live in India since yesterday. The game developers offered a very convenient option for users who want to transfer their user data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI. However, this was limited only to users who were logged in with their Facebook and Twitter accounts. This means that users who have alternative login methods, such as email or Google Play Games, were unfortunately not able to transfer their PUBG data.

That being said, if you are facing this problem, you do not need to worry, because we have some good news for you. There is a workaround for such users, which was known through a post courtesy of GemWire. If you have a Google Play Games or email ID login for your PUBG Mobile account and want to migrate your data to BGMI, here is a guide on how to do so.

If you have a PUBG Mobile account login linked to either your Facebook or Twitter accounts, visit the link here and follow the given steps to transfer your data to BGMI. On the other hand, if you have a Google or email login, follow the steps given below:

Login to your PUBG Mobile account by using a strong and reliable Virtual Private Network (VPN) of your choice. Link the account to either your Twitter or Facebook ID After the PUGB Mobile account is linked to Facebook/Twitter, open the BGMI application. Head to the data transfer portal and move your data by logging in through your Facebook/Twitter account.

According to a statement from Battlegrounds Mobile India, there is no revert after PUBG Mobile data is transferred to BGMI. This essentially means that users will not be able to log in to the global version with their migrated ID.

The data transfers will be available only until 31 December of this year. Some of the data that can be transferred include nicknames, character IDs, seasonal rewards,

achievements, mission progress, in-game currency, space gifts, weapons, inventory, settings, etc. The data that cannot be transferred includes in-game email, login details, friends, ranking, achievement rank data, clan data, some settings, etc.