How to transfer photos from iPhone to iPhone

There are three ways to transfer pictures from one iPhone to another, including using iCloud, AirDrop, and Messaging, SMS, or Email.

Using iCloud

Using iCloud is the best method when transferring photos from an old phone to a new phone.

Starting with your old phone, first open Settings. Tap on your name to open your Apple ID profile. Tap on iCloud. On the next page, you will see how much iCloud storage space you are using, and a list of apps that are storing in iCloud. Tap on Photos. Make sure that the toggle next to iCloud Photos is enabled. You will need to purchase more storage if you do not have enough iCloud memory to save all your photos and videos. Once you have enabled iCloud photo backups, all your photos will be saved to your Apple ID account. Once you are done saving on your old phone, turn on your new iPhone and go through the basic set-up instructions until your reach the Apps & Data page. Select Restore from iCloud Backup, and then sign in to your iCloud. Choose the iCloud backup that contains all the photos you want. After a few minutes, all your photos, videos, and other backed-up content will be transferred to your new iPhone.

Using AirDrop

Make sure that the AirDrop feature is enabled on both iPhones and have them able to see everyone. Go to the Photo you wish to share, and tap on the Share icon. Select the AirDrop icon, and then tap on the person’s name once it appears in the AirDrop space. Once they accept the AirDrop offer, the photo will transfer.

Using iMessage, SMS, or Email