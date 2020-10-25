How to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone?

Data transfer between Android to iPhone can be difficult, and the main reason behind this is that both the platforms use extremely different systems which causes an Android app to not work on an iOS device. You may think about how one can transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone? Well, there are various ways which will help you in doing so, and in this article, we will look at some of the most effective solutions.

Method-1: Using Email

One way to transfer WhatsApp Messages from Android to iPhone is with the help of email. But keep in mind that this method is a tedious procedure because you can share only one chat at a time. The steps for transferring WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone by using Email chat is given below :

For using this method, you must have an email address to proceed further. Follow the steps listed below to move your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone.

Step 1. On your old phone, select “Settings” >then go to ”Chat settings“, and then tap on “Email chat” from the showing list.

Step 2. Next, you have to choose the WhatsApp chats that you want to transfer to your iPhone. Hereafter, you will see a pop-up message saying “Attaching Media will generate a larger email message“. Next, either select the “Without Media” or the “Attach Media” option according to your requirements.

Step 3. Enter your email address and then send your WhatsApp chat history in .txt format by clicking on the “Send” button.

Step 4. Log in your mailbox on your new device, download the WhatsApp messages on your iPhone so that you can read and view the chats whenever you want to.

Method-2: Using dr.fone – WhatsApp Transfer software

Step 1. Firstly, you need to download the dr.fone software on your personal computer and install it.

Step 2. After that, connect both of your Android and iPhone devices to the PC.

Step 3. Now, Open the dr.fone software and click on the ‘Restore Social App’ option.

Step 4.Choose ‘WhatsApp’ select ‘Transfer WhatsApp messages’ option.

Step 5. The dr.fone software will automatically connect to both of your phones and display the two devices on the screen.

Step 6. Hereafter, select the ‘Transfer’ option present at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 7. Next, the process of WhatsApp transfer will begin, and you will see the status of file transfer on your screen.

Step 8. After the WhatsApp data transfer from Android to iPhone is completed, click on the ‘OK’ button, and unplug your devices safely.

Method 3: Manually

The above two methods can be used to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, or from iPhone to Android. But the last method which we are going to talk about is only useful for transferring WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android. Moreover, this method involves the use of two different tools, and the process is a little complex, so you should follow the instructions below very carefully.

Step 1. Firstly, on your PC, use iTunes to create a complete backup of your iPhone, and remember to disable Backup Encryption in iTunes.

Step 2. Next, Download and install iPhone Backup Browser on your computer and then use it to load your iTunes backup files in it.

Step 3. Hereafter, select the backup file that includes the WhatsApp data which you need. After that, find the folder named net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.Once you locate it, here, you will find a file named ChatStorage.sqlite which stores all your WhatsApp messages, while the Library/Media section stores all the WhatsApp media files. Next, choose which kind of files you want to transfer, and then select the “extract selected files” button.

Note: We are using the free version of iPhone Backup Browser which only allows you to extract text from iPhone backup. If you want to extract media, you should purchase the full version which is paid.

Step 4. Next, move the extracted files from your personal computer to your Android’s internal memory.

Step 5. Now Download and then open the WazzapMigrator on your Android phone. After it automatically finds the media and text files copied from your computer previously, you can browse them on your Android device. Then, hit the“Play” button allowing it to create a local WhatsApp backup.

Step 6. Last but not least, install and run WhatsApp on your Android device. Once you finish the installation and run the app, it will prompt you to restore from a local backup. Confirm it and let it restore the backup created in the previous step.

Here we have illustrated three major methods of transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone and vice-versa. There are other methods of solving this issue too, but we have opted for these three methods only as we think these are the best methods! I hope this article helped you in solving the problem.