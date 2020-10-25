TokUpgrade Review, or How to Triple Your TikTok Growth

TikTok is the newest trend on the web as everybody goes crazy about the youngest member of the social media gang. Some pages already garner a fan base of millions of followers, and countless others have decided to take a shot and ride the tide of fame. Do you count yourself among the pioneer TikTokers? Well then, now might be the perfect time to read how TokUpgrade doubles, or even triples your TikTok growth in this review.

You’ve seen profiles gather hordes of followers. They create content, interact with their fans with minimum response time, and somehow still manage to, well, have a life. You’ve tried that and failed, or realized that it’s impossible and didn’t bother to start with it. What’s their secret?

Their secret is TokUpgrade, or at least software like TokUpgrade. TokUpgrade’s only purpose is to build up your social media presence by growing your base of followers and boosting your social credibility. However, nothing of that would be possible without the secret ingredient–and that is making those extra followers real and that extra effort looking genuinely human.

In this review, we’ll go into details just how exactly TokUpgrade upgrades your TikTok presence.

TokUpgrade–What Is It?

The gist of it is simple: TokUpgrade is a service that helps you grow your TikTok profile.

The magic is in the details. TokUpgrade fosters growth of your TikTok by taking its basic features and making them work much more efficiently by the means of automatization.

And it’s not just empty numbers on the screen, as TokUpgrade promises high-quality engagement that’s not just a dead weight, but actually contributes to furthering the growth of your TikTok empire. Overinflation without increasing engagement will get you nowhere, and TokUpgrade creators know that.

There are too many companies that offer “fake” engagement. They will offer flashy services that may sound like something you’ll reed in this review, but ultimately will never deliver. TokUpgrade is, thankfully, not that company.

What Makes TokUpgrade Successful?

We’ve gone over how TokUpgrade builds your reputation with engagement, but what perhaps matters even more is proper targeting. Social media automation software like TokUpgrade strive to be as accurate as possible in their campaigns. As a matter of fact, just properly identifying your potential audience makes half the job already done.

That is why TokUpgrade beats competition; together with your input data, it flawlessly recognizes who your ideal follower is and customizes its approach in order to get to them. You need only provide the names of your competitors, usernames of your targets, as well as the names of influencers you strive to be like. See how easy it is–name your targets, and TokUpgrade will review the candidates to deliver those who are most likely to engage with you.

Automated Engagement

While we’re at engagement, consider this: TokUpgrade engages your target profiles without you. Its fully automated processes focus on and give likes to the people that follow your niche. This way you stand out to them, becoming visible and evoking positive reactions. In other terms, TokUpgrade likes posts of the people who will like back, which can quickly spiral out into exponential growth. Double growth, triple growth, and a mind-boggling 1000% growth in certain documented cases of satisfied TokUpgrade customers. Yes, it is possible: TokUpgrade can increase your initial base tenfold.

Do you see now how your favorite TikTokers got to where they are now?

100% Natural Growth

This can’t be emphasized enough. WIth TokUpgrade, you are not buying numbers, but attracting real people. Getting a certain amount of likes or followers or whatever is pretty easy; you just need money and the more you pay, the more you get. However, once you buy such services in bulk, what do you get? If you bought 100 followers, you’ll get a typed out confirmation that says you have +100 followers and that’s it. You’re practically at the same spot you were before the purchase.

With TokUpgrade, you are getting an alive support that grows, engages, and develops on its own. And this gets to the heart of every social media–the hives of activity tend to attract more people.

Do not buy numbers. Reach people. Just like TokUpgrade does.

Getting Past the Competition

The numbers don’t lie; TikTok has more than half a billion active users. This is a huge potential market that attracts heaps of other content creators that will turn into your direct competitors.

And the chances are, if you’re reading this, you probably haven’t got TokUpgrade yet. This means you are not huge on TikTok. Facts only.

But this can change right now. On the other hand, without a helping software hand you will probably lag behind every big player in your area of interest. Why? Because they are using it.

Here comes the main issue. How do you compete with someone who is online 24/7, engages the audience automatically, and has flawless targeting? You don’t. Except if you do the same.

Getting software like TokUpgrade is perhaps no longer a choice. That train is long past your station. Some of the very first TikTok brands have perhaps managed without it, but no new name will.

By TikTok upgrading with TokUpgrade, you not only have a level field against your competition, but also gain an insurmountable advantage against all other users that are trying to reach your goal manually.

Regular or Pro?

Once you decide to go TokUpgrade (and we have already concluded that you will, sooner or later, have to), you face a choice: do I go Regular or Pro?

Whatever you pick, you won’t be making a mistake. You’ll get more than the value of your investment back in growth.

Regular Plan offers increased growth speed. Boosting your growth is the core feature of TokUpgrade and comes in all its services. Apart from that, it allows full management of your growth services, with support from the app readily available to you whenever something occurs. And the cream of the crop, everything is 100% real, from fresh TikTok followers to new engagement. Price? More than fair and affordable at 15$ per week.

Pro Plan supercharges the features of the Regular Plan. It offers maximum growth speed, overloading the regular growth feature to the next level. The previously mentioned support now prioritizes your issues over the issues of regular accounts, which translates to 24/7 availability with instantaneous response times. In addition to that, advanced targeting features get offered which further increases the precision of TokUpgrade’s targeting system. And yes, all the growth is still 100% real, natural, and potentially exponential.

Pick according to your needs. If you lean toward casual use of TikTok, get Regular. If you are looking for hardcore presence and desire professional out of TikTok, get Pro. If you’re indecisive, go Regular then upgrade to Pro. It’s a no-brainer.

Still in a Dilemma? Here’s the Alternatives.

If for any reason you opt to look for other software that automate TikTok, our review has got you covered. Here are some viable alternatives that in one way or another excel at managing your TikTok.

Everything you want from a TikTok automation software in one neat little package. Targeting is TokSocial’s main virtue. Without bots, spam, or fake growth–everything is genuine, natural, and hard-earned. Hand in hand with targeting they deliver detailed filtering, for that extra-dedicated step towards accuracy. Encompass the vital features of your niche from the options provided (and oh, boy do they have many options!) and you’ll get to those followers in no time!

Another thing, you can set up and start TokSocial fast. It takes minutes to get it running, and you are immediately assigned a dedicated account manager. Now that is a good service if there was any!

If you decide, in spite of our advice, to skip the hassle and just get that desired amount of followers/likes/video views, then do it with UseViral. They are a seasoned company with outlets catering to all the major social media out there. Pick a package and they’ll deliver results within 48 hours, guaranteed. Another guarantee that they are ready to commit to is that the followers will be active. Essentially, if you contact their 24/7 support service and report inactive followers, they’ll assign you new without charges. On top of that, for cases like this, they often overdeliver. So yeah, professional service, five stars; as good as it gets.

SidesMedia offers real followers. Safety and reliability is their top priority, which means that you’ll never have to fear that their services infringe on the terms of agreement between you and TikTok. Furthermore, they conduct research into the optimal ratio of followers, likes, and views for maximized retention. Follower retention gives you stability, and stable engagement is essential to proper growth of your position on the TikTok scene. You’ll be amazed at the capacity of support that they can obtain for you. Looking for additional followers? What do you say about… Five thousand followers for 69.99$, delivered within 72 hours? Now that is massive!

The lesson To Be Learned From This Review…

…is very simple, crystal–clear, and urgent:

Automatize your TikTok and secure your place at the top of your field before others do and take away your rightful position. There’s still a place for growth, so hop on and grab your share of TikTok while it’s there!