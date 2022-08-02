iPhone 12 was sort of a pivot for iPhones after a long age of rounded corner iPhones. iPhone 12 was the first iPhone with a boxy design after iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 series which had the best design language of all times. I have been an iPhone user since a very long time and iPhone 12 has been the change in the design language that everyone was secretly and sort of openly waiting for. Now that we have got the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series with incredible new features and a solid build quality, we cannot wait to get our hands on the new iPhone 14 line-up that is to be launched in September this year.

Anyhow, how many of you don’t understand the functionality of flashlight on iPhones? These expensive devices have a flashlight built in and it is quite a powerful one. Once it is turned on, how do you turn it off?

After a clear diversion from the general history of iPhone, let’s dive into today’s topic, i.e., how to turn off the flashlight on iPhone 12 and later.

How to turn off flashlights on iPhone 12?

If you see a strong white light coming out from the back of your iPhone, it is your flashlight, and you need to turn it off.

Let’s start by finding this functionality on the lock screen of an iPhone. First, find the flashlight icon on the bottom left of your iPhone lock screen. If you have the flashlight on, you need to press that icon once and your flashlight will automatically turn off.

You can do it as many times as you want. This is quick access for your flashlight, and you can simply toggle your flashlight on and off from this particular button on your lock screen.

Another option to urn your flashlight off and on is from the control centre of your iPhone. Simply hold and scroll down from the battery bar on the top right corner of the screen and you will see a series of icons that are all quick accesses to some important features.

Somewhere on that control centre screen, you will see your flashlight icon. Simply press and toggle your brightness off and on from that same panel. In case you do not see a flashlight icon in your control panel, go to Settings > Control Centre and select flashlight from the long list of features.

This is how you can simply turn your flashlight off and on in iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.