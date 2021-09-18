How to turn off headphone safety on iPhone

You’ve undoubtedly used your iPhone to listen to music through headphones on your ride home from work or while running on the treadmill at the gym if you possess an iPhone. And, in most cases, as soon as you remove the headphones, your iPhone will begin playing music via the speakers again.

Listening to sounds on headphones at a high volume for an extended period of time can harm your hearing. Headphone Notifications alert you if your audio exposure has been too loud for an extended period of time, such as above 80 decibels (dB) for 40 hours in the past seven days.

When you’ve surpassed 100% of the 7-day exposure limit while wearing headphones, your iPhone, iPod touch, or Apple Watch can now notify you. These alerts raise your awareness of your listening habits, allowing you to better safeguard your hearing. You’ll be requested to lower your volume when you receive a notification. Your volume will be automatically adjusted to a lower level the next time you put in your headphones or connect them through Bluetooth after getting a notification. You may still increase the volume if you want to.

When you’ve reached the suggested 7-day audio exposure limit, you’ll be notified that your level should be turned down.

Activate or deactivate headphone notifications.

On your iPhone or iPod touch, open the Settings app.

Then, under Sounds & Haptics, select Headphone Safety.

Turn on or off Headphone Notifications.

Reduce Loud Sounds may also be turned on to automatically lower your headphone volume when it exceeds the decibel level you choose.

Review your notifications –

Open the Health app on your iPhone or iPod touch.

Then, under the Browse tab, select Hearing.

Select Headphone Notifications from the drop-down menu.

Classify a Bluetooth device –

You may choose the device type for non-Apple Bluetooth devices to ensure that it correctly counts against your 7-day exposure limit.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPod touch and hit Bluetooth.

In your My Devices list, tap the details icon to the right of a device.

Click Device Type as well as select either Car Stereo, Headphone, Hearing Aid, Speaker, or Other.

Simply withdrawing or removing your headphones will typically bring your iPhone out of headphone mode. However, your iPhone can become trapped in headphone mode on occasion, causing the device to assume headphones are plugged in when they aren’t and muting the speakers. You may use a variety of techniques to get your iPhone out of headphone mode, including restarting it and cleaning the headphone jack.