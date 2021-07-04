How to turn off your iPhone

Turning your iPhone can have multiple advantages, and it provides your device with a chance to reset its memory, clear its cache, and wipe away any possible temporary glitches.

Unfortunately, there’s no ‘off’ button per se, and most of the newer models of the iPhone require you to remember a specific button combination in order to switch it off. The method also varies depending on whether or not your iPhone has a Face ID.

If you are struggling with turning your iPhone off, here is a guide on how to do so.

Face ID method

On more recent iPhones, such as iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12, you cannot simply hold down the power button to turn the device off. In fact, this will most probably summon Siri if the voice assistant happens to be active.

Long press both the power button, which is on the right side of the iPhone, and either volume button, which is on the left side of the iPhone, simultaneously for a few seconds. Your phone will start to vibrate and the menu pictured below will appear. Swipe your finger right on the slider which reads ‘Slide to power off’ to turn your iPhone off.