How to unblock someone on Roblox

Roblox bills itself as a ‘Imagination Platform,’ allowing users to create and play millions of 3D online games. It was launched in 2007 and currently has 64 million monthly players, with an estimated total of 178 million accounts on the platform. It is available as an app for both Android and iOS, and it is rated 12+ with Parental Guidance advised. The game is also playable on tablets, PCs, XBox One, and Amazon devices.

It is described as a site built by gamers for gamers. The platform’s other primary function is socialisation; users are encouraged to make friends with other online players. Users can “imagine, socialise, chat, play, create, interact, and relate with others in a variety of ways” on the site. The Roblox Suite enables gamers to create their own game or world with friends or ‘virtual explorers.’

Whether you misclicked when trying to add a new friend, did it as a joke to an existing friend but now can’t undo it, or someone truly deserved it, blocking users can feel overwhelming at times. All users who have been blocked from your account, whether intentionally or unintentionally, can be unblocked in a few simple steps. Continue reading to learn how to complete these steps and reduce or add to your own block list.

Your block list contains the names of every Roblox user you’ve ever blocked; this list can hold up to 100 users. After you have blocked 100 users, you must remove an existing user from your list before you can block anyone else. It’s unlikely that you’ll ever reach 100 blocked users, so you shouldn’t be concerned about this list getting too long.

As much as we wish it weren’t true, not every player you meet on Roblox will be a good one. Sometimes players bully, speak inappropriately, or simply irritate us. In these cases, the users in question can be blocked and completely removed from your Roblox life.

Users can be blocked in one of two ways: their usernames can be searched in Roblox’s search bar and blocked from their profile, or if someone is bothering you during an experience, players can be blocked at any time by finding their username in the experience’s player list.

To remove a user from their profile, use Roblox’s People filter to find their username, select them, and then click the three horizontal dots on their profile. You’ll see the option to Block User here. This method works on both a PC and a mobile device.

To block someone while inside an experience, first open the player list by selecting the Roblox icon in the upper left-hand corner. Locate the user you want to block and click the block icon, which looks like a circle with a diagonal line through it. If you want to report a user, you can do so by clicking the flag icon. This method applies to both PC and mobile users.