How to buy Orion protocol token (ORN)

The Orion Protocol was created to combine the liquidity of multiple cryptocurrency exchanges into a decentralised platform that provides a single, non-custodial gateway into the entire digital asset market. Alexey Koloskov founded it in 2018 and launched it in 2020 in an attempt to solve some of the major issues in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space.

Alexey Koloskov, the project’s current chief executive officer, founded the Orion Protocol (ORN). Koloskov previously worked as a blockchain developer and chief architect at Waves Platform, as well as the lead IT project manager at UniCredit Bank Russia.

Orion aims to alleviate the difficulties in conducting profitable transactions that are caused by a lack of liquidity on the majority of crypto exchanges. This is true for both centralised and decentralised transactions. Orion’s solution is to combine order books from various exchanges into a single, easy-to-use and understand terminal. The goal of the Orion Protocol is to help users get the most out of their investments while also lowering the risks associated with using multiple exchanges.

The Orion Protocol works by collecting liquidity from multiple exchanges in the crypto market and displaying it in a single universal API. This API combines and streamlines multiple order books for ease of use.

Orion Protocol also provides a portfolio management application, which allows users to monitor and record their activity across exchanges, set alarms for opportunities, and automate asset management. Furthermore, Orion offers a marketplace for decentralised applications (DApps), which users can easily access and purchase.

The Orion Token (ORN) is the Orion Protocol’s native utility token based on the ERC-20 standard. It has a supply limit of 100,000,000 ORN. ORN is a cryptocurrency that can be used in the Orion Terminal as well as for decentralised brokerage.

CertiK, a leading blockchain security firm, regularly audits and tests the Orion Protocol network to ensure its functionality, integrity, and optimization. Aside from the Orion Protocol’s own code, the smart contracts and any open-source software on the brokers’ side are constantly audited. This increases the network’s stability for the Terminal.