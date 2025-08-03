Shifting quietly from skepticism to strategic leadership, global banks have poured more than US $100 billion into blockchain and digital asset infrastructure over the past five years. A recently released report from Ripple, CB Insights and the UK Centre for Blockchain Technologies reveals how institutions once wary of crypto are now underwriting the networks and platforms that may redefine modern finance. Here’s a closer examination of the scope, drivers, and ramifications of this tectonic shift.

Blockchain Boom: Learnings from the Ripple Report

The report titled Banking on Digital Assets looked at over 10,000 blockchain focused financings and partnerships from 2020 to 2024. Within that span, 345 separate blockchain investments involved traditional banks, including 33 mega rounds (each exceeding US $100 million).

Survey data from more than 1,800 global finance leaders highlights a near-consensus: 90 percent expect blockchain technology to generate a “significant” or “massive” impact by 2028. This indicates a move away from speculation toward developing long-term infrastructure.

Leading Institutions Entering the Blockchain Space

While there was a diversity of investment, only a handful of banks took the lead: Citigroup and Goldman Sachs each funded 18 transactions, while JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UTJ came in next in line.Japan’s SBI Group also stands out for its global deal flow presence.

These groups are major players—not just in volume, but across mega round funding for firms specializing in trading infrastructure, custody, digital payment rails, and real world asset tokenization.

Where the Money Lands: Custody, Payments, Asset Tokenization

Rather than directing funds toward crypto speculation or retail trading apps, most investments have focused on infrastructure such as cross border payment networks, custody services, and tokenization platforms.

Roughly 25 percent of activity was focused on blockchain-based settlement systems and asset issuance rails, with 65 percent of bank executives saying they were looking at digital asset custody, beyond that nearly half of them put tokenized real world assets and stablecoins first.

Stablecoins & Tokenization: The Next Layer for Banks

A large motivator for these CapEx investments is the expected uptick in stablecoin usage and tokenization. In July 2025, the U.S. GENIUS Act was passed into law, outlining how regulation for dollar pegged tokens will work—and requiring 1:1 high quality reserves, audits, and federal oversight.

Currently there is already a a stablecoin market cap of over $200 billion, which is expected to grow to approximately $2–3 trillion by 2028, so banks are moving quickly to prepare their own rails. Reports show JPMorgan’s Onyx arm and Citi’s Token Services are rolling out deposit tokens and stablecoin like offerings later in 2025–2026.

What This Means for Decentralized Finance & Emerging Players

The scale of bank activity is important because, no matter how much decentralized protocols will grow, it’s the legacy institutions with their global balance sheets that are financing the real silicon of the future financial system.

Those in the decentralized ecosystem seeking to claim more market share must now compete against banks that have quietly built cross border payment systems, custody networks, tokenization infrastructure—and are placing bets large enough to rival Silicon Valley’s own VC ecosystem.

What Lies Ahead: Regulation, Collaboration, and Competition

With the rising regulatory clarity (such as the GENIUS Act) and the emergence of bank-backed infrastructure, the potential for bank issued stablecoins – and interoperable networks to connect them – appears to be coming together. Mainstream financial companies such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and European banks, are also conducting research on tokenized options, which reinforces that this movement is not limited to crypto native start-ups.

Of course, there are cautionary voices like Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, who expressed concerns regarding the disruptive nature, of privately issued stablecoins on delivering core banking services, and encouraged a more moderated approach across Europe.

Final Thoughts: The Quiet Revolution

While headlines often focus on crypto price movements and retail speculation, the under-the-radar change is based on bank led infrastructure bets of more than US $100 billion since 2020 for custody, and settlement rails, stablecoins, and tokenization.

That quietly firm foundation may prove more durable than hype-driven cycles. As banks step forward to issue their own digital tokens and build interoperable platforms—with regulators watching closely—the next wave of fintech competition is being shaped not by Bitcoin futures, but by long term rails built in vaulted boardrooms.