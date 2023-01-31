How to undo a repost on TikTok

Each TikTok video can be reposted, which allows you to share the best recordings you’ve seen with every one of your supporters. Reposting a video places it into your supporters’ feeds as though it were your own.

In any case, on the off chance that you at any point hope to “unrepost” a video, the cycle is practically precisely the same.

Instructions to eliminate a repost on TikTok

These means are something similar in both the iPhone and Android applications.

1. Open TikTok and find your desired video to unrepost.

2. Tap the bolt symbol in the video’s base right corner to open the Ship off menu.

3. Tap the gold Eliminate repost choice in the upper left corner of the menu.

Eliminating your repost makes it so video will just show up in your supporters’ feeds normally, from the calculation suggesting it.

There’s no restriction to how frequently you can repost and unrepost a TikTok video.