Twitter working on payments feature, says FT

On Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported that Twitter Inc is looking forward to launch payments on the social media platform and has started applying for regulatory licenses.
New Twit Chief Elon Musk is pushing Twitter to create new streams of revenue as it faces a drop in advertising income, following his $44-billion takeover of the company in October.
According to the report, the development on the payments feature is being headed by Esther Crawford, a director of product management at Twitter, which added that the executive was emerging to be a key lieutenant to Musk.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Earlier, Musk had said that the Twitter takeover would be part of a master plan to create “the everything app”, a service that would offer social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping.