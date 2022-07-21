How to uninstall Valorant from your Windows PC?

Valorant, the game has taken the world by a storm and hundreds of people are signing up for the game every day. This game has become so popular that players have begun to stream their play online on YouTube and Twitch. Let me tell you, they get a lot of views for this.

Anyhow, as good as it may be, there are times when you need to uninstall a game and focus on your career! Lol, just kidding!

Riot Games, the developer of Valorant is improving the game with new upgrades and updates very frequently and sometimes, it might lead to a buggy gameplay. In order to enhance the performance after a major update, it is always advisable to uninstall and then re-install the game altogether. To be honest, Valorant leaves you with no other option sometimes!

So, how to uninstall Valorant from your PC? Let me show you in a few quick and simple steps.

The best and easiest way of uninstalling any program on your Windows PC is through Control Panel. So, go to Control Panel and hit Enter. Click on Programs and then Program and Features. Search for Valorant in the list of programs installed on your PC. Once you find Valorant in the list, click on “Uninstall”. Confirm and Yes to the following pop-ups and voila!

However, the process is not complete yet!

Follow the same steps again and this time, search for RIOT Vanguard in the list of programs and uninstall the same from your PC if you are uninstalling Valorant. Why would you keep a client when you no longer have the game?

Also, as many users have complained, Riot Vanguard messes with some of the applications on your PC and it affects their overall performance and user experience. Thus, it is always better to delete Riot Vanguard from the list when you are uninstalling Valorant or any other Riot game.

So, congratulations on successfully uninstalling Valorant from your Windows PC!

There are other ways of uninstalling Valorant from your PC as well, but this was one of the easiest ones to follow.

The other method is through application settings where you,

Go to Settings Then, Apps option. Then, Apps and Features Search for Valorant and Riot Vanguard Click on the three dots beside the name and click on “Uninstall” > Confirm OK and done.

Pro Tip:

Restart your PC after you have successfully uninstalled Valorant and Riot Client for a smoother and enhanced performance.