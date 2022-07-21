Valorant by Riot games is a popular shooter game that has become well-known among gamers. And like any other game, it also has error codes that signify various things. Error codes could be due to a network problem or have something to do with your PC. But the error code that has been popping off the most recently is VAL 19, which has become widespread after the 3.12 update. When VAL 19 error code pops off, the game doesn’t load, and the Riot client also starts to have problems. So, here is a quick guide on how to fix the error code VAL 19?

Fix the error code VAL 19

The simplest way to get ahead of this problem is by closing all Riot client and reopening it again. If simply shutting down the same doesn’t work, then you will need to close all processes running in the background and then check if the error code is still there by launching Valorant. Here are the steps:

Open the taskbar Click on all processes Locate Riot games client End task

After this, you need to restart your PC and launch Valorant, and it will most likely fix the error code VAL 19. If not, let’s see what you can do next.

Reinstall Riot client

More often than not, reinstalling a game or app is an easy fix to any errors that might be popping up. That’s because the corrupt files are gone, and new files are installed again. If the Riot client on your PC keeps showing the error code Val 19 and persists even after the first try, then you can reinstall the app. Here are the steps to follow:

Go to the windows search option Search for Riot client and uninstall it Open Valorant, and it will reinstall the Riot client automatically Restart your PC

It is very likely that the error will be fixed after this. If not, then the final step would be to get in touch with customer care and submit a ticket.

