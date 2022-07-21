Sending money is no hassle in today’s time and age, you can easily send your money across to anyone from anywhere. Thanks to the financial technology start-ups who have made this possible and contributed to the overall digitization in the world.

Today we will talk about a budding and one of the most popular financial technology company- Chime that lets users created free bank accounts, both checking and savings with Direct Deposits as an option and you also get a debit card.

Another one of these financial technology or fintech start-ups that are budding phenomenally in the market these days is the “Cash App”. This app allows users to directly send money across to peers via your smartphone. You can send the funds directly to a friend’s Cash account or you can withdraw cash through their Visa debit card as well. Only condition being that an active bank account should be linked to your Cash App.

But can you send money from Chime to Cash App?

Well, the answer is “YES”! here’s how.

How to send money from Chime to Cash App?

Open your Cash App. Go to your profile by clicking on your profile picture. The next step is to link your Chime bank account to your Cash App. So, find the “Add Bank” option and click on it. After this, you will get options of popular banks to select from, search for Chime and tap on the Chime icon. Next, log in to your Chime account with your Banking details and login credentials. Step number 3 should link your Chime bank account to your Cash App and you voila! You are ready to send cash to your peers from the Cash App. Send your selected amount to your peer using your Cash App with money being deducted from your linked Chime Bank Account.

Pro Tip:

Once your Chime bank account is linked to your Cash App and you are ready to send money across to your friends and family or anyone for that matter, try sending a buck first. This is only to check if everything is working fine or not. Once you have this satisfaction that everything is going as planned, then probably you can try and send a bigger amount.

How much money can you send from your Cash App?

Well! If you are not a verified Cash App user, the limitation is set to $1,000 per month, sending and receiving. Please note that only people over the age of 18 can be verified on the Cash App.

However, once you provide the company with your SSN and other relevant details, your Cash account can be verified, and the limit can be increased significantly.