In the beta it was a little difficult to unlock agents, but there are now a few more alternatives, so today we’re going to look at how to unlock agents quicker in valorant. How to unlock them will follow now. There is some math involved with this, though. First things first, gentlemen. Once you purchase the game, you’ll need to finish the intro contract, which will provide you two free agents.

How to unlock agents in valorant

Although it is presently a little buggy, it will soon be resolved. What this will also do for you is open the option for agent contracts and offer the agents you decided to unlock in the intro the first five levels for free. The process of unlocking agents will get a bit more challenging from this point on, and these two will unlock faster than the others, so I advise you to choose two agents you are absolutely certain you’ll want to play right away.

From here, you’ll need to level up contracts in order to obtain agents, and the only way to do so is through XP. Of course, paying is an option as well; however, if you choose not to. We need to figure out how to convince these characters that XP can only be acquired through gameplay and task completion. It differs from other games where the fight pathways also award experience points; in this game, the only rewards are cosmetics and radio night points.

Now that you have unlocked your first two agents, you may choose the next one you want to unlock. Only one of them can be active at once, but it doesn’t affect whether the bow path is available if we are seated directly below it in the upper left corner of the screen. Missions are located next to this, and you may hover over them. It will provide you with various difficulties so that you may really gain more XP, which will greatly speed up the process of unlocking agents. There were these, as you can see on the bottom, and the top three really had an expiry period.

There will be many more of these tasks, and you’ll get random ones, but for the time being, you always start with the same three after completing a mission. You must fulfil tier one of a character’s contract halfway before you can unlock them, and each subsequent tier after that will need an additional 25,000 XP. You’ll thus need to complete 374,500 tasks in order to earn the 350,000 XP you’ll need to reach Tier 5. You do, of course, get XP while playing the game.

The amount of in-game XP you receive seldom exceeds 5000 every game, but when combined with challenges, it’s pretty simple to reach 10,000 or more, which is far better than the beta. The only method to get experience is through winning games. You will receive 100 XP for free for every round you play and 200 XP for every round you win if you participated in the beta, which required you to play 100 games only to complete a contract, which was extremely challenging.

Words of Importance

Therefore, you will earn more XP the better you perform. Another thing to keep in mind is that you are not have to adhere to the agency contract that you have signed. So, let’s pretend you want to unlock Omen. Which omen would you choose? I frequently observe folks being confused about the fact that you don’t have to play as him to get experience points toward that contract.

You want to make sure you pursue their task contracts as quickly as you can and play the greatest game you can with the one you have access to. In order to unlock them quickly, which is something you always want to do. When ranked is released, especially, I’m sure there will be more distinct variations of them. Alternatively, you may spend a thousand valour and point each hero to unlock them through their contract.