How To Unlock All the Characters in Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2 is a roguelike game that offers a thrilling and chaotic experience with its variety of characters. However, not all characters are available right from the start. You begin the game with the Commando and Huntress, and the remaining characters must be unlocked through various challenges and accomplishments.

Unlocking each character is worth the effort, as they each have a unique play style that adds to the overall appeal and replayability of Risk of Rain 2. With their distinct skills and abilities, there is an almost infinite range of playstyles for players to explore. Here is a guide on how to unlock every playable Survivor in Risk of Rain 2.

Commando (Unlocked by default): The Commando is the first Survivor and is available to all players from the start of the game. With simple mechanics that are easy to grasp, the Commando serves as a great starting point for newcomers. Despite being straightforward, the Commando can pack a punch. To maximize your Commando gameplay, be sure to check out our guide on how to play as the Commando.

Huntress (Unlocked by default): Similar to the Commando, the Huntress is also unlocked by default. However, there was a time when players had to complete three stages without dying to unlock the Huntress. With her powerful ranged attacks, the Huntress is a glass cannon character. If you’re looking to become a pro with the Huntress, our guide to playing as her can provide valuable insights.

Bandit (Unlock Requirement: Warrior): To unlock the Bandit, you must complete the Warrior challenge, which involves finishing the first three stages without dying. It is important to strike a balance between looting crates and speedrunning through zones to ensure success in this challenge. Lowering the difficulty level can help you familiarize yourself with the stages and enemy behaviors if you’re finding it challenging to reach the third stage.

MUL-T (Unlock Requirement: Verified): To unlock MUL-T, you need to complete the first teleporter event five times. These stage completions are cumulative and can be achieved across different runs. As you progress through the teleporter event and reach the second zone, you will make progress toward unlocking MUL-T. This requirement shouldn’t pose too much difficulty, especially if you play on an easier mode. Once you’ve unlocked MUL-T, our guide on mastering this Survivor can provide valuable tips.

Engineer (Unlock Requirement: Engineering Perfection): Unlocking the Engineer requires completing 30 stages in total. Progress is tracked across all your games, meaning you don’t have to complete all 30 stages in a single run. You can choose to repeatedly complete the first stage or engage in ten three-stage runs to fulfill this requirement. Unlocking the Engineer will gradually happen over time, but if you want to expedite the process, consider playing on the Drizzle difficulty and focusing on teleporter events.

Artificer (Unlock Requirement: Pause): Unlocking the Artificer can be a bit challenging as it requires Lunar Coins. These coins are not easily obtainable, and you’ll need a total of eleven Lunar Coins to unlock the Artificer. One coin is needed for the Bazaar, while the remaining ten are required to purchase the Artificer outright. To unlock the Artificer, open a portal to the Bazaar Between Time using a Newt Altar, interact with the frozen Artificer, and spend ten Lunar Coins to free her. Ending runs through an Obelisk obliteration can be a source of Lunar Coins.

Mercenary (Unlock Requirement: True Respite): The only way to unlock the Mercenary is by obliterating yourself at an Obelisk. You must enter a Celestial Portal and interact with the Obelisk device to destroy your character and end the run. Celestial Portals will appear in the third stage after completing one loop, which involves completing five unique stages before returning to the first stage. This method also rewards you with Lunar Coins, making it a viable option to unlock the Artificer.

Rex (Unlock Requirement: Power Plant): Unlocking Rex requires powering it up during the Abyssal Depths stage. To do this, you must escort a Fuel Array from your drop pod through multiple stages. The Fuel Array is found behind your drop pod in the first stage. It is crucial to be cautious while carrying the Fuel Array, as your character will explode when below 50% health, effectively reducing your health pool. Playing carefully, avoiding fall damage, and hoping for the Abyssal Depths as the fourth stage will increase your chances of success.

Loader (Unlock Requirement: Guidance Offline): To unlock Loader, you need to defeat the Alloy Worship Unit in the Siren’s Call stage. Siren’s Call is a possible fourth location during a run, and you must destroy five egg nests to spawn the unique boss, the Alloy Worship Unit. This boss has a significant health pool and deals substantial damage. Defeating the Alloy Worship Unit will unlock Loader as a playable character and reward you with a Rare item drop.

Acrid (Unlock Requirement: …To Be Left Alone): Acrid is one of Risk of Rain 2’s best-kept secrets. Unlocking Acrid involves clearing the Void Fields stage. This challenge begins in the Bazaar Between Time, a hidden area accessible by interacting with a Newt Altar. From the Bazaar, enter the Null Portal to reach the Void Fields. The Void Fields pose constant damage over time until you complete all nine challenges, each spawning enemies with items. Completing all nine events will unlock Acrid as a playable character and reward you with a suite of items.

Void Fiend (Unlock Requirement: Dragged Below): Void Fiend is a Survivor introduced in the Survivors of the Void expansion. To unlock Void Fiend, you must head to the Void Locus, a hidden realm accessible through a portal after completing all nine cells in the Void Fields. In the Void Locus, you need to clear Deep Void Signals, which will then open another portal to the Planetarium. Alternatively, you can unlock Void Fiend by reaching wave 50 in the Simulacrum, an additional game mode featuring waves of enemies.

Railgunner (Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default after purchasing the Survivors of the Void DLC): Railgunner is the second of the two newest Survivors added to the game and is unlocked automatically upon purchasing the Survivors of the Void DLC. Railgunner plays similarly to Sniper from the first Risk of Rain game, so if you enjoyed playing as Sniper, Railgunner is definitely worth a try. Check out our guide on how to play as Railgunner for more tips and strategies.

Captain (Unlock Requirement: Washed Away): To unlock Captain, you must beat the game. This involves reaching Sky Meadow, aligning the teleporter with the moon, and accessing the game’s final stage. In the final stage, Commencement, you will face challenging enemies, including the final boss, Mithrix. It is important to stay on the move and be cautious while navigating the zone. Defeat Mithrix and escape the moon within one minute to beat the game and unlock Captain as a playable character.