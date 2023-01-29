How to Unlock Deadpool in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Deadpool, the merc with a mouth, is a fan favorite in the Marvel universe and his inclusion in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is no different. However, unlocking him is slightly more complicated than most of the other heroes. In this article, we will guide you through the process of unlocking Deadpool and how to make the most of his unique abilities once you have him on your team.

How To Unlock Deadpool:

First, players will need to purchase the ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Undead’ DLC. This DLC package includes Deadpool as well as other new characters and missions. Once the DLC is purchased, players will need to unlock Spider-Man. This can be done by completing various missions and defeating enemies.

Once Spider-Man is unlocked, players will need to talk to him until he reveals his secret identity (Peter Parker, no mask). This step is not necessarily related to the story missions, but it is a necessary step in unlocking Deadpool. Once Peter Parker’s secret identity is revealed, players will then need to complete the ‘A Man of Culture’ mission. This mission is a side mission that can be done at any point, including after beating the game. Players who have done everything there is to do, such as recruiting The Hulk, will be able to play this mission right away.

After completing the ‘A Man of Culture’ mission, players will then need to talk to Deadpool. This will unlock him as a playable character and he will join your team. However, players should note that Deadpool is somewhat of a hybrid between damage-dealing and tanking. He has two passives, one of which regenerates his wounds (true to the comics) and another that gives his cards more power as he KOs opponents.

Tips to Efficiently use Deadpool:

In preparation to max out his deck, players should get lots of essence. Deadpool starts out very slow and will be underwhelming, especially for players who have been leveling up the team since launch day. With some ability modifiers and card upgrades, Deadpool fits right into every squad composition, even if Hunter is the only one who gives him the time of day.

Deadpool’s unique abilities make him a valuable addition to any team. His regenerating wounds passive allows him to stay in the fight longer and his card power-up passive allows him to deal more damage as he defeats enemies. With the right upgrades and ability modifiers, Deadpool can be a formidable force on the battlefield.

In conclusion, unlocking Deadpool in Marvel’s Midnight Suns requires players to purchase the ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Undead’ DLC, unlock Spider-Man, talk to Spider-Man until he reveals his secret identity, complete the ‘A Man of Culture’ mission, and talk to Deadpool. While the process may be slightly more complicated than other heroes, the unique abilities and playstyle of Deadpool make him a valuable addition to any team. So, go ahead and unlock Deadpool and let the chaos begin!