Mortal Kombat 1, with its bone-crushing combat and intense battles, has always been famous for its fatalities – those jaw-dropping finishing moves that let you annihilate your opponents in gruesome ways. If you’re eager to unleash these devastating finishers in Mortal Kombat 1, you’re in luck! In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to unlock fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 using simple and straightforward language, so even a teen can grasp it.

Unlocking Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1

In Mortal Kombat 1, fatalities are your ticket to unleashing brutal and memorable finishing moves on your foes. However, you won’t have access to all the fatalities right from the start. You’ll need to follow certain steps to unlock them and make the most of your character’s deadly arsenal.

Here are the three main ways to unlock fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1:

Finish the Story Campaign: The first step to unlocking fatalities is to complete the story campaign of Mortal Kombat 1. This not only allows you to explore the game’s narrative but also rewards you by expanding your list of fatalities.

We recommend starting with the story mode as it’s an excellent way to become familiar with each character and gain access to various rewards, including Havik unlocks and Koins. Play Invasion Mode: Invasion mode is your ticket to collecting a plethora of valuable loot, including fatalities, character skins, currency, and gear. Over time, this mode will become your primary source for unlocking fatalities and other cosmetic items for your characters. Character Mastery Tracks: Each character in Mortal Kombat 1 has their own Character Mastery reward track. To unlock fatalities and other rewards, such as character skins and profile banners, you’ll need to level up with each character.

Spend time honing your skills with your favorite characters to level them up and gain access to their unique fatalities.

With these three methods, you’ll be well on your way to unlocking fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 and unleashing the gory spectacle that awaits. After all, part of the fun in the game lies in the explosion of body parts, right?

Understanding Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality Inputs

Before you can successfully execute fatalities, it’s crucial to understand the button combinations and distances involved. Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities require specific inputs, and knowing these inputs is essential to pull off these finishing moves effectively.

Here are the key details you need to know:

Button Combinations: The button combinations provided for Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities are based on the standard buttons rather than specific keyboard or controller buttons. These combinations are essential for executing fatalities.

Facing Direction: The directions mentioned assume that your character is facing to the right. If your character is facing left, you’ll need to adjust the directions accordingly.

Distance: There are three set distances you should be aware of when performing fatalities:

Close: Stand at least one step back from your opponent, but no more than around three steps.

Mid: Keep at least three steps of distance from your opponent, but not more than six steps.

Far: Maintain at least six steps of distance from your opponent.

Unleashing Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities

Now, let’s delve into the full list of inputs for Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities. We’ll also provide details on how to unlock the fatalities that are not available by default. Please note that we’re simplifying the button combinations and providing a basic overview. You may need to practice these moves in the game for precision.

Here’s a summary of the inputs for Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities:

Close Range Fatalities:

These are performed when you’re up close to your opponent.

Mid-Range Fatalities:

Executed at a moderate distance from your opponent.

Far Range Fatalities:

These are carried out when you have some distance between you and your opponent.

By mastering these inputs, you’ll be able to execute fatalities with ease and showcase your skills in Mortal Kombat 1.

Conclusion

Unlocking fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 is an essential aspect of the game, allowing you to deliver devastating finishing moves that leave your opponents in awe. Whether you choose to finish the story campaign, play Invasion mode, or progress through Character Mastery tracks, you have multiple paths to unlock these thrilling finishers.

Remember to pay attention to the button combinations, facing direction, and distance to perform fatalities effectively. Now that you’re armed with this knowledge, it’s time to dive into the world of Mortal Kombat 1, master those fatalities, and emerge victorious in the arena!