Remnant: From the Ashes 2’s fierce fighting and difficult gameplay have won over players’ hearts. The Gunslinger character class is highly sought after in the game due to its deadly accuracy and quickness. We’ll walk you through how to unlock the Gunslinger class in this article so you can take use of its special powers and rule the post-apocalyptic planet.

One Archetype that has been featured in launch trailers is the Gunslinger. Its focus is on delivering a lot of damage and ammo, which makes it an extremely adaptable Archetype that can fit into any kind of group. This Archetype is accessible as a beginning choice during the tutorial if you pre-ordered the Remnant 2, but only if you did. Fear not if you missed out on the game’s pre-order! It can be unlocked within the game.

Beginning the Journey

Before you can set off on the journey to become a Gunslinger, make sure you’ve finished the game’s early stages. Continue telling the main tale until you get to the Ward 13 hub. This is where you’ll base yourself mostly and where you’ll begin to unlock the Gunslinger.

Find the Wandering Gunslinger

Look for the enigmatic figure known as the Wandering Gunslinger within the Ward 13 hub. He wanders around a lot, so look about the hub’s many areas until you find him. In Ward 13, the Gunslinger is usually located next to the Helicopter.

Start a Conversation

Go up to the Itinerant Gunslinger and start a discussion with him. He will impart important details regarding the Gunslinger class and the missions you must perform in order to acquire it during the conversation. His instructions are important to pay attention to since they will direct you on your trip.

Get the Necessary Resources

You’ll need to assemble a few key objects and resources in order to demonstrate your merit as a gunslinger. These prerequisites will be listed by the Travelling Gunslinger. This could entail finding uncommon items, eliminating particular opponents, or touring particular game regions. Make a note of the specifics and begin your journey.

It is required that you have killed the world boss in the second world of your campaign and finished beating it. Following that, there will be a story cutscene in the Labyrinth, after which you must return to Ward 13. Do you recall our buddy Mudtooth? Talking to him and asking him to tell you stories will be necessary until he gives you the Archetype item, which is a Worn Cylinder. With more spoken language than any other character in the game and a plenty of stories, this could take some time to complete.

Finish the Gunslinger Trials

These are a set of tasks meant to assess your abilities and preparedness for the Gunslinger course. Combat situations, platforming obstacles, and puzzle-solving components are frequently included in these trials. Complete these challenges successfully to prove that you are a skilled gunslinger. After reading all of Mudtooth’s tales, retrieve the object and deliver it to Wallace. He will enable you to use the Gunslinger archetype.

Return to the Wandering Gunslinger

Once you’ve finished all the required tasks and acquired all the necessary materials, head back to Ward 13 to see the Wandering Gunslinger. Have a discussion with him, and he will assess your achievements. He will formally grant your character access to the Gunslinger class if you have fulfilled all the requirements.

Accept the Gunslinger Lifestyle

You can now alter your character’s loadout and skill set to fit the playstyle that is associated with the Gunslinger class. Enjoy the greater mobility, precise shooting, and unique skills that come with becoming a Gunslinger in Remnant: From the Ashes 2.

In conclusion, the Gunslinger class in Remnant: From the Ashes 2 can be unlocked after a satisfying adventure that ups the ante in the action. You may unlock a special and strong character class that will definitely improve your game experience by following these instructions and overcoming the obstacles. Prepare yourself, finish those tasks, and live like a gunslinger in the harsh land of Remnant.