How to unlock iPhone 12 without passcode

A number of circumstances might cause your iPhone 12/12 Pro to get locked or disabled. One of the most prevalent reasons is repeatedly changing the passcode and then forgetting the current one. The phone will be locked or deactivated if you try the erroneous password several times.

We offer the right solution for you if you want to unlock your iPhone 12/12 Pro without needing a passcode. Simply keep reading to discover the must-know ways for unlocking iPhone 12 without a passcode.

How to Use iTunes to Unlock a Disabled iPhone 12

Another option for unlocking a disabled iPhone 12 is to utilise iTunes. The following are the steps:

Connect your iPhone 12 to your computer and turn it off.

Long press the side button and one of the volume buttons to turn off your iPhone 12.

Then, while holding the side button, connect your iPhone 12 to your computer. Wait until the recovery mode screen displays before releasing the Side button.

Select the device icon by clicking it. Your iPhone 12 will be detected in recovery mode by iTunes. A popup will appear asking if you want to restore or upgrade your device. Tap “Restore” at this point.

How to Remotely Unlock a Locked iPhone 12 Using iCloud

You may also utilise iCloud to unlock a locked iPhone 12 because it is Apple’s official tool for iPhone owners. This technique requires the usage of iCloud’s “Find My iPhone” feature, which is a unique capability available only to iCloud users. To unlock your iPhone 12 remotely through iCloud, follow the steps below.

From a different device, go to www.icloud.com. After that, you must enter your iCloud account information.

After that, have a look at the many alternatives available on the website. Choose “Find My iPhone” and then “All Devices.”

Select the specific iPhone 12 you wish to unlock from the many devices mentioned (if you have many). Select “Erase iPhone” from the drop-down menu. The iPhone’s data will be erased instantly. It will also be unlocked.

Get Help from Apple

If none of the alternatives work for you or if you’ve tried them and your iPhone 12 is still locked, you should seek assistance from an Apple Retail Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

If you wish to use iTunes, the assumption is that your iPhone 12 has already been linked to your computer. Alternatively, you may put iPhone 12 into recovery mode, which is a little more difficult. As a result, this gadget may not be suitable for unlocking any recently purchased old iPhone.

iCloud, like iTunes, requires that you have activated the ‘Find My’ function on your iPhone 12. You must also have an Apple iCloud account in order to use this method to unlock your iDevice. If you need Apple’s assistance, you’ll have to go to their office and most likely leave your iPhone until they can help you.