How to Unlock more Spell Sets in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting new game set in the world of Harry Potter that allows players to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and learn magical spells. When starting the game, players are only able to use four spells at a time, which can be limiting considering there are 31 spells to learn and master throughout the game. However, players can unlock additional spell sets as they progress through the game, allowing for more spells to be equipped and used in gameplay.

Using talent points to unlock more spellsets:

To unlock additional spell sets, players must first progress through the game’s story until they unlock talent points, which can be spent on talents. Talent Points are earned each time the player levels up, and these points can be spent in various categories, including the Core Talents section required to unlock new spell sets.

There are three Core Talents that unlock new spell sets, with Spell Knowledge I and II unlocking a new spell set each at Level 5, and Spell Knowledge III unlocking a new spell set at Level 16. These new spell sets allow players to equip an additional four spells, bringing the total number of spells that can be equipped to 16.

Players can easily switch between available spell sets by holding down the basic cast button and using the directional pad on controllers or the function keys on PC. This provides maximum flexibility in gameplay, allowing players to quickly switch between different spells depending on the situation.

Additional information:

Unlocking new spell sets not only expands a player’s magical repertoire but also enhances the overall gameplay experience. With a wider selection of spells to choose from, players can better tailor their gameplay style to their preferences and have more fun experimenting with different spells and combinations.

It’s worth noting that players may not be able to have every spell they know active at once, as they are limited by the number of spell sets they have unlocked. However, this limitation is offset by the flexibility of being able to switch between different spell sets, making it easy to adapt to different challenges and situations in the game.

In conclusion, unlocking additional spell sets is an essential part of maximizing a player’s potential in Hogwarts Legacy. By progressing through the game’s story and earning Talent Points, players can unlock new Core Talents that provide access to additional spell sets. With up to 16 spells that can be equipped at once, players can have more fun experimenting with different spells and combinations, tailoring their gameplay style to their preferences. And with the ability to switch between different spell sets, players can easily adapt to different challenges and situations, providing maximum flexibility and enjoyment. So, get out there and start unlocking those spell sets—there’s magic to be had!