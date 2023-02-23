Major premarket stock movements – Nvidia, eBay, Etsy, Alibaba, Bumble and others

Discover the companies that are making headlines in the premarket trading hours –
Nvidia – Multinational semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, saw its shares surge by over 9% during early trading hours after it announced better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. Investors are feeling confident about the stock as Wall Street analysts stated that opportunities related to development in AI would be the next big growth vector for the chipmaker.
eBay – Despite posting fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations, stocks of the multinational ecommerce company plummeted 5% in early trading as a result of its weaker earnings projections for the upcoming quarter, with the company expecting earnings between $1.05 and $1.09 per share, below the $1.06 per share expected by Wall Street.
Bath & Body Works – Following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report, American retail store chain Bath and Body Works saw its stocks drop over 4% as the company issued a weaker-than-expected guidance for both the first quarter and full year ahead. Investors are remaining cautious due to the company’s conservative outlook for the future, leading to a decline in share prices.
Etsy – In premarket trading, the Brooklyn-based e-commerce company saw its stock prices rise by nearly 5% following the release of its latest quarterly earnings report, which showed the company had exceeded Refinitiv’s consensus estimates with revenue of $807 million. Additionally, Etsy provided a positive outlook for the current quarter, forecasting revenue between $600 million and $640 million, higher than Wall Street’s estimates of $622 million.
Lucid Motors – In premarket hours, the American electric vehicle manufacturer, saw its shares plummet 14 percent after reporting fourth-quarter revenue and financials that were below market expectations. Additionally, the EV maker revealed that it only produced 7,000 of its Air luxury sedans last year, citing manufacturing challenges.
Dollar General – Tennessee-based discount store chain, Dollar General (DG), experienced a significant drop in its stocks during early trading on Thursday, after the company’s preliminary Q4 results were below expectations. Dollar General lowered its EPS guidance for the holiday quarter to a range of $2.91 to $2.96, down from the prior view of $3.15 to $3.30, which was lower than the consensus estimate of $3.26.
Alibaba – In premarket trading on Thursday, shares of Alibaba Group surged by 6 percent as investors were pleased with the company’s third-quarter performance, which was significantly better than expected. The company reported revenue of $35.92 billion (247.76 billion yuan), a 2% increase from the same quarter in the previous year, exceeding market expectations of 245.18 billion yuan.
Bumble – The online dating site, witnessed a surge of over 3% in early trading after posting impressive fourth quarter earnings and revenue. The company generated $191 million in revenue, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $186 million. Moreover, the revenue of $242 million also outperformed the anticipated figure of $236 million.