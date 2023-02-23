Major premarket stock movements – Nvidia, eBay, Etsy, Alibaba, Bumble and others

Discover the companies that are making headlines in the premarket trading hours –

Nvidia – Multinational semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, saw its shares surge by over 9% during early trading hours after it announced better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. Investors are feeling confident about the stock as Wall Street analysts stated that opportunities related to development in AI would be the next big growth vector for the chipmaker.

eBay – Despite posting fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations, stocks of the multinational ecommerce company plummeted 5% in early trading as a result of its weaker earnings projections for the upcoming quarter, with the company expecting earnings between $1.05 and $1.09 per share, below the $1.06 per share expected by Wall Street.