How to Unlock Stitch in Disney’s Dreamlight Valley

If you’re a fan of the Disney Dreamlight Valley game, you may be wondering how to unlock Stitch, the lovable alien character from the popular movie “Lilo & Stitch.” Usually, unlocking various characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley may require only visiting their realm or stumbling upon them on a walk in your valley; however, unlocking Stitch could be relatively difficult as he isn’t part of any realms or biomes and the player needs to complete a series of missions to unlock him

To unlock stitch, you first need to start a quest. Make sure you have Donald Duck unlocked as a character, as it is not impossible to progress in the quest without him. Firstly, you must locate the slimy stocking on Dazzle Beach. This particular item can be found anywhere on the beach but mostly appears on the coast; however, it can also spawn behind the Pillar of Power. Finding this item will start the quest called “The Mystery of the Stolen Socks.”

After we return the sock to Donald Duck and clean up his house after some brief investigation, we need to wait for five long days. After the five day counter is up another sock will spawn in the valley. Now you will head on up to Peaceful Meadow and locate the damaged sock item. This item can be found anywhere in the Peaceful Meadow, so be sure to take your time and look for anything shiny on the ground.

Now for the final piece of the puzzle that will stitch it all together, For the last sock to spawn, you will need to wait another five long days after tidying up Goofy’s humble abode. Now, after the long wait, the sock will have spawned in the Forest of Valor. The last item is known as the “knitted orange socks” You need to look meticulously around the Forest and make sure to not miss the shiny last piece of the puzzle. After obtaining the sock, you need to go and have a conversation with Merlin about his sock. Now do the same house cleaning that you did for Goofy and Donald.

Finally, after all the wait and hard work, the time has come. Now you will need to plant the Homing Beacon on Skull Rock, which is a small island located on the far eastern side of Dazzle Beach, the same Dazzle beach where we began our journey and found the first slimy sock. This beacon needs to be planted like a piece of furniture. Now Stitch will be available in the valley as soon as his house is built.