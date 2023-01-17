How to Unlock the Backpack Cover in Death Stranding

Death Stranding is an action-adventure game developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic America and follows the story of Sam Porter Bridges, a deliveryman tasked with reconnecting cities and people in a world plagued by supernatural creatures known as “Beached Things” or “BTs”. One of the key features of the game is the ability to carry and transport packages and equipment, which can be stored in a backpack.

One of the items that players can acquire in Death Stranding is the Backpack Cover, which is a special upgrade that can be unlocked by completing a quest for the Collector. The Collector is a strange and mysterious character who can be found in various locations throughout the game. He offers players a task, known as “Standard Order”, which must be completed in order to unlock the Backpack Cover.

The first step in unlocking the Backpack Cover is to find the Collector:

He can be found South-east of the distribution center south of Lake Knot city and near the MULE camp, and players will have to explore the world and talk to other characters to find him. Once the Collector has been located, players will need to complete a “Standard Order” to unlock the Backpack Cover.

The Standard Orders are a series of tasks that players must complete in order to unlock the Backpack Cover. These tasks can range from delivering packages to different locations, to defeating BTs, to finding and collecting specific items. The Collector will give players a list of tasks to complete, and players will need to complete them in order to unlock the Backpack Cover.

The first step in completing the Standard Orders is to understand what is required of you. The Collector will give you a list of tasks that you need to complete, and it is important to read through them carefully. Once you understand what is required, you can begin to plan your route and gather the necessary items.

The next step is to gather the necessary items. Some of the tasks will require specific items, such as weapons or special equipment. These items can be found in different locations throughout the game, and players will need to explore the world and talk to other characters to find them. It is even better if you are already prepared.

The next step is to deliver the packages. The Collector will give you a list of locations that you need to deliver the packages to. These locations can be found on the map, and players will need to navigate through the world to find them. Once you have found the location, you will need to deliver the package and report back to the Collector.

Once you have completed the Standard Order, the Collector will give you the Backpack Cover. This item will allow you to protect more packages and equipment, which will make it easier to complete your deliveries. The Backpack Cover will also give you an additional layer of protection against the BTs, making it easier to survive in the post-apocalyptic world of Death Stranding.