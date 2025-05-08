Do you want to unlock the Cheshire Cat in Dreamlight Valley? Then this is the guide that you need to prepare yourself for it. Here we will discuss how one can unlock the Cheshire cat in simple steps and see what quests have to be completed in order to unlock her. Let us begin with our guide and see for ourselves.

About the Cheshire Cat in Dreamland Valley

The “Wonderland Whimsy” update brought the uniquely mischievous Cheshire Cat to Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with Alice and her realm. Unlike most villagers who quickly join the Valley after their realm quests, unlocking the Cheshire Cat takes time through a series of quests in both Wonderland and Dreamlight Valley. Even after he’s unlocked, the Cheshire Cat remains true to his elusive nature, residing in his distinctive, orange-leafed tree and frequently appearing and disappearing.

How to unlock the Cheshire Cat in Dreamlight Valley?

If you want to unlock the Cheshire Cat in the game, then there are a few quests that you need to complete. Note that it takes time, and the next quests unlock within a gap of a few days.

Alice in Wonderland Realm Quests

To start your journey to Wonderland, spend 15,000 Dreamlight to open its door in the Dream Castle. Once inside, chase after the White Rabbit, and you’ll be introduced to Alice and the enigmatic Cheshire Cat. You’ll need to fulfill tasks given by the Cheshire Cat to assist Alice.

Finally, navigate the Maze of the Queen of Hearts. Meanwhile, you need to avoid the guards and activate the levers to finally reach Alice.

Assist Alice in growing back to her regular size. Afterward, you’ll need to shrink down yourself to locate the cage keys sitting on the Queen’s tea table. Once you have them, your task is to set the captured animals free.

Now you will join Alice in helping her escape Wonderland. In response, she will become a villager and will ask you to invite the Cheshire Cat.

Cheshire Cat unlock quests

After you are done with what we just mentioned above, now is the time for the next quests.

Mannequin Madness Quest – After you have successfully managed to accomplish Alice’s escape, you need to visit McDuck’s Store. The Cheshire Cat has caused mischief with mannequins. Work with Scrooge and Alice to resolve the chaos. Completing this rewards you with Cheshire Cat-themed clothing.

Chaos in the Kitchen – One needs to wait for a while for this quest, as it unlocks one week after completing “Mannequin Madness.” Head to Chez Remy to find more of the Cheshire Cat’s pranks. You’ll need to clean up and cook the Cheshire Cat Tail dessert as well here.

The final quest – The final quest here is ‘Quest in the kitchen’. Speak with Moana about some unusual fish that have been showing up on Dazzle Beach. Your next step will be to catch these special “Cheshire Catfish.” Following that, you’ll need to locate the Cheshire Cat’s Mini Tree within Alice’s house. Finally, placing this tree in your Valley will officially make the Cheshire Cat a resident.

And that would just be it! This is how you can unlock the Cheshire Cat.