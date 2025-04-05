Looking for the right guide to unlock Thermite Warzone in Call of Duty? You are at the right place. In this guide, we will cover the right and precise steps to unlock the Thermite Warzone in the game. We shall also see what makes this zone worth venturing into and the stark characteristics that make it stand out of all the areas in the game. Let us start our guide and see how we can do that!

About Call of Duty

Call of Duty is a popular FPS video game franchise developed by Activision, known for its intense action, cinematic storytelling, and both single-player campaigns and fast-paced multiplayer modes that have won millions of hearts in the past. Originally set during World War II, the series has evolved over the years to explore modern warfare, futuristic battles, and even zombie survival. With iconic titles like Modern Warfare, Black Ops, Warzone and more, Call of Duty has become one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. It spans across multiple platforms, including PC, consoles, and mobile. Also, it continues to attract millions of players worldwide with its dynamic gameplay, regular content updates, and competitive esports scene.

What is Thermite (Warzone) in Call of Duty?

Warzone, Thermite is a lethal grenade-type weapon used for area denial and damage over time. When thrown, it sticks to surfaces, enemies, or vehicles and ignites on impact, creating a burst of high-temperature flames. This causes continuous burn damage for a few seconds, making it especially effective against enemies hiding behind cover or using riot shields, as well as for disabling vehicles quickly. It is a highly sensitive yet popular area in Call of Duty that is just perfect for tactic play. If someone wants to destroy weaponry and vehicles, then this area is just it! Let us see how one can unlock it in Call of Duty.

How to unlock Thermite Warzone in Call of Duty?

The obvious thought in any mind would be to reach a certain level when one can officially move towards unlocking the Thermite Warzone in Call of Duty. It is absolutely right! If someone wants to unlock Thermite Warzone, then they are required to Reach Level 18 in either Warzone or Modern Warfare Multiplayer. While doing so, make sure you earn more and more XPs, as it will help you boost your levels.

Once you are at level 18 in the game, you must have almost unlocked it. To finally have it, you need to go to ‘Weapons’ and then ‘Loadout’. After this, one needs to choose ‘Lethal Equipment’ and then finally pick ‘Select Thermite’. And this is just how you can get or unlock Thermite in Warzone.

It is a very challenging task, yet fun all the same. Therefore, if you want to battle in a full-fledged manner in Call of Duty, then you can definitely try to unlock Thermite in Warzone. Also, we hope that this guide has been of help to you, and you can now unlock all the levels in the best way in the game.