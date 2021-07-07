How to unlock your Mac with an Apple Watch

Nowadays, you do not have to type in your Mac password or use Touch ID to open your computer. Instead, you can simply use your Apple Watch, which will automatically log you into your computer when the two devices are close to each other. Here is a guide on how you can enable this process.

Note that there are some requirements for this. Both devices must be supporting Auto Unlock to include the feature. Your Apple Watch must have watchOS 3 or later installed, and your Mac should have macOS Sierra or later installed. Also, it should only be one of the following devices:

MacBook from 2015 or later MacBook Pro from late 2013 or later MacBook Air from 2013 or later Mac mini from 2014 or later iMac from 2013 or later iMac Pro (all models) Mac Pro from 2013 or later

Also, your Mac should have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on, and both devices have to be signed in to iCloud by using the same Apple ID.

After you have fulfilled all of these requirements, follow the procedure given below:

Click the Apple menu, which can be found at the top left of the menu bar. Select System Preferences > Security & Privacy. Check the marked box which reads ‘Use your Apple Watch to unlock apps and your Mac’ or ‘Allow your Apple Watch to unlock your Mac.’ Both of these are in the ‘General’ tab.

You can also use this function for other processes on your Mac that require the use of a password, such as unlocking a locked note, viewing passwords in Safari preferences, unlocking settings in ‘System Preferences,’ or approving an app installation.

With Auto Unlock having been activated by using the aforementioned process, you will be able to perform all of these tasks on Apple Watch instead of your Mac. When you attempt to perform any of the above tasks on your Mac and your Apple Watch happen to be close to each other (note that you must also be wearing your Apple Watch on your wrist), you should be able to see a message pop up on the latter. Just double-click on your Apple Watch to Approve the task.