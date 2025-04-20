Do you want to unpair your Apple Watch from your old iPhone? Then this is the guide that you just need. Here we will discuss how one can unpair their Apple watch under two cases. These would be with or without the iPhone at your hand. Besides this, we will also cover the important notes and tips on the concerned matter. Let us begin.

What does it mean to unpair an Apple watch from an iPhone?

Unpairing an Apple Watch from an iPhone is a simple phenomenon, and it means disconnecting the two devices, effectively ending their synced relationship that previously existed. When you unpair the watch, the iPhone creates a backup of the watch’s data, which allows you to restore it later if you pair it again or switch to a new device. This process also removes the Activation Lock, in case you’re using the same Apple ID, which is important if you’re planning to sell or give away the watch. Unpairing resets the Apple Watch to its factory settings, erasing all content and settings from the device, and making it ready for a new user or fresh setup. It is sometimes an optional thing, but mandatory at times, especially when you lose one of the two linked devices.

How to unpair an Apple watch from an old iPhone?

If you want to unpair an Apple watch from an old iPhone, then you will be required to consider these two conditions –

If you have the iPhone with you

Make sure that the two devices are kept in close proximity to each other.

Now open the Apple watch app on your iPhone and visit ‘My Watch Tab’ to open ‘All Watches’.

Tap on the info icon on the next to the name of the watch that you would like to unpair.

Click on ‘Unpair Apple Watch’.

Tap on ‘Unpair’ and then think about keeping or removing the data plan.

Disable Activation Lock with the help of Apple Account Password. With this done, you will finally have it unpaired.

When you do this, your Apple Watch will be unpaired easily.

If you don’t have the iPhone with you

Get your Apple watch and then go to ‘Settings’ Moving ahead, find ‘Erase all Content and Settings’.

Now enter your password if you are asked for it at any point in time.

If your model is GPS + Cellular, then you can also look for the options to remove or keep your cellular data plans as per your needs.

Now you need to click on ‘Erase All’ to finally confirm your choice.

After you do this, your Apple Watch settings will be changed to the factory settings.

It is really easy to pair and unpair an Apple watch from an apple device, but it takes a password in either case. Therefore, keep a secure password, yet good enough that you remember it anytime the need props up. We hope that the guide has been of help to you and you can now unpair an Apple watch easily.