A federal judge has temporarily halted a sweeping plan by the Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to lay off over 1,400 employees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The layoffs, which would affect 90% of the agency’s workforce, have drawn strong criticism from employee unions, consumer advocacy groups, and legal experts.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a temporary injunction preventing the layoffs from going into effect. Jackson ruled that the administration must present more detailed information about the layoff process before proceeding. The decision gives CFPB employees at least another week to remain on the job, with a formal hearing scheduled for April 28.

This ruling is not the first time Judge Jackson has stepped in to slow down the administration’s efforts to shrink the bureau. In February, she paused the termination of probationary employees at the CFPB after initial legal challenges emerged.

A Controversial Move by the Trump Administration

The layoffs are part of a broader attempt by the Trump-aligned DOGE, led by acting CFPB Director Russell Vought, to significantly reduce the agency’s size and scope. The goal, according to internal filings, is to “right-size” the agency—cutting it from nearly 1,700 employees down to just 207, a reduction of nearly 90%.

This massive downsizing is being justified by senior officials who argue the CFPB has operated “well beyond the limits of the law”, investigating practices and industries it allegedly has no authority over—such as peer-to-peer lending, rent-to-own businesses, and digital payment platforms. Critics see this justification as a political smokescreen for gutting an agency that has long been a thorn in the side of big banks and corporations.

Union Pushback and Legal Challenges

The National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), which represents a large portion of the CFPB workforce, filed a lawsuit in February challenging the layoffs. The union contends the administration’s actions are an unlawful attempt to dismantle an independent agency that was established by Congress to protect consumers.

The CFPB, created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis through the Dodd-Frank Act, has been instrumental in policing predatory lending, racial discrimination in mortgages, student loan scams, and misuse of consumer data. Rolling back its workforce would severely cripple its enforcement capacity, according to the union and other critics.

The judge’s latest ruling was prompted by claims that employees were given less than 48 hours’ notice of their impending job loss. On Thursday, affected workers received emails stating that they would be locked out of CFPB systems by Friday evening and officially terminated on June 16.

Inside the Layoff Chaos

Court filings provided new insight into how the layoffs were orchestrated. An anonymous employee testified that Gavin Kliger, a member of DOGE, led the effort with what they described as a “toxic and hostile” approach. Kliger reportedly forced teams to work 36 hours straight to finalize termination notices. The employee also alleged that Kliger screamed at staff, calling them “incompetent” if they didn’t meet his aggressive timelines.

These reports have further fueled criticism of how the administration is handling the potential dismantling of the agency. The process has been described as chaotic, rushed, and potentially unlawful, with several watchdog organizations calling for a full investigation.

Official Justifications and Counterarguments

In a Friday filing, Mark Paoletta, the CFPB’s chief legal officer, defended the layoffs. He claimed a thorough “line-by-line assessment” of agency responsibilities revealed that only 207 employees were necessary to fulfill the agency’s statutory obligations.

Paoletta also alleged that the CFPB had improperly pursued cases without “the slightest evidence” of wrongdoing, particularly in the areas of discrimination enforcement and emerging financial tech sectors. He argued that the bureau’s actions had created legal vulnerabilities by exceeding its jurisdiction.

However, legal analysts and former CFPB officials argue that the bureau’s actions have been well within its mandate to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive, or abusive financial practices. They note that many of the sectors being targeted for de-prioritization—medical debt, student loans, and digital payment platforms—pose significant risks to consumers, especially those in vulnerable communities.

For now, the CFPB continues to function, albeit under great uncertainty. Two current employees told reporters that they are still working on active cases, including pending lawsuits. But the future remains precarious.

The April 28 hearing could determine whether the layoffs proceed or if further judicial oversight is warranted. The Trump administration may also choose to appeal Jackson’s latest ruling, as it did with a previous partial block issued in February.

Meanwhile, the broader political battle over the future of the CFPB continues. For many, the agency represents a vital shield against financial abuse. For others, especially in conservative circles, it is a symbol of government overreach. The outcome of this legal showdown could reshape the consumer protection landscape for years to come.