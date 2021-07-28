How to unzip a file

Zipping is a common way to compress files so that they take up less space and are quicker to send to others. Here is a guide on how to zip and unzip files on Windows 10 and Mac.

Unzip a folder on Windows 10

You can identify a zipped folder by the zip on its icon. Double-click on it. The zipped file will open a folder and show you the files inside. Draw a rectangle around the files you want and then drag and drop them to another location on your computer. This could be your desktop or another folder. The files will now be unzipped. You can delete the zipped folder if you now have all the files unzipped you want. Another way to unzip your folder is to use the wizard method. Right-click on your zipped folder, and then click on Extract All from the drop-down. A wizard pop-up will appear. You can unzip the files to a different folder by clicking on Browse and then choosing the location. Click on Extract to start the process, and the files will be unzipped and copied to the new location. You can delete the zipped folder if you now have all the files unzipped you want.

Unzip a folder on Mac

To unzip a folder on a Mac, double-click on it, and it will immediately start unzipping. A progress bar will pop up to indicate how long it is taking to unzip. When the process is finished, an unzipped folder will be created in the same location as your zipped one. Double-click to open it up and access your unzipped files. Click and drag to move the unzipped folder to another destination on your computer. You can delete the zipped folder if you now have all the files unzipped you want.

Zip files on Windows 10

First, make sure that you have all the files you want to zip together in one folder. Go into the folder and select all the files by drawing a rectangle around them. Right-click and select Send to, and then Compressed (zipped) folder from the drop-down. A new zipped folder will be created in the folder that you are in.

Zip files on Mac