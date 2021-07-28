How to use Clubhouse

In this guide, you are going to be shown how to use the Clubhouse app. You will learn how to join a room and start your own room.

Signing up

Clubhouse is available by invitation only, so you will need someone to invite you before you can start using it.

Click on the link in your invite message and install the app. Follow the prompts on the screen to set up your account. Choose a username for your profile and follow some accounts that you are interested in to get started.

Join a room

In the Clubhouse Hallway, you will see all the rooms available to join based on who you are following.

To join a room, tap on the event, and you will immediately be able to start listening. At the top, you will see the speakers, and below, you will see the listeners. If you want to contribute to the conversation and start speaking, you will need to ask permission from the host by raising your hand. Do this by tapping on the hand icon. You can leave a room at any time by tapping on the box that reads Leave quietly.

Start a room

You can either start a room instantly or plan an upcoming event.