How To Update Minecraft Bedrock to 1.20.10

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition recently got an update, bringing the game to version 1.20.10. This update has made several changes and added new features to make your gameplay better. Some notable changes include improvements to sneaking, a new experimental feature called crawling, and adjustments to crafting recipes to match the Java Edition more closely.

The latest update, called the Trails & Tales update, not only fixes bugs but also adds exciting new features. For example, players can now sneak under gaps of 1.5 blocks easily. Additionally, you no longer need a shovel to craft boats. These are just a few examples of the many improvements and additions in version 1.20.10. If you’re eager to try out these new features, let’s see how you can update Minecraft Bedrock to 1.20.10 on PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

As of July 11, 2023, you can download version 1.20.10 on consoles, Windows 10/11, and compatible mobile devices. Usually, Minecraft updates automatically through the game’s launcher on PC. Consoles and mobile devices also usually get updates automatically. However, in some cases, like when auto-update settings are disabled on mobile devices, you may need to check for updates manually. Let’s look at the specific steps for updating Minecraft Bedrock to 1.20.10 on different platforms.

How to Download and Install Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.10 on Different Platforms

Since Minecraft is available on various platforms, the update process may differ slightly depending on your device. While many platforms will automatically download the update, it’s important to know how to manually update when needed, especially if you’ve disabled automatic updates.

Updating to 1.20.10 for Windows 10/11 Edition: To perform the update for Minecraft Bedrock on Windows, please utilize the Microsoft Store application, which is typically pre-installed on Windows PCs. Follow the outlined steps below:

Launch the Microsoft Store app. Locate and click on the “library” tab positioned at the bottom left corner of the window. In case an update is available for Minecraft, you will notice a small “Play” button adjacent to the update’s name. Click on this button to initiate the update process. Alternatively, you have the option to select “Update All” to update Minecraft along with any other programs that necessitate updates.

Updating to 1.20.10 on Android: For Android devices, Minecraft should update automatically whenever your device is connected to the internet. However, if you wish to manually update the game, kindly consider the following methods:

Launch the Minecraft game app and verify if it has already been updated to version 1.20.10. If an update is required, it is highly probable that you will receive a notification upon opening the app. Follow the notification to be directed to the Google Play Store. In the Google Play Store, locate Minecraft and tap on the update button to install the most recent version. Alternatively, you may navigate to the list of installed apps and games within the Google Play Store and select the update option for Minecraft, provided it is available.

Updating to 1.20.10 on PlayStation: By default, Minecraft on PlayStation will update automatically whenever your console is connected to the internet. To verify if the update has been downloaded, access your download queue. In case the update is not present, kindly follow the subsequent steps to commence the update process:

Select the game on your dashboard. Press the options button. Choose the “Check for Updates” option. If any updates are available, they will be added to your download queue.

Updating to 1.20.10 on Xbox: To update Minecraft on Xbox, please follow the steps outlined below:

Access the “My Apps and Games” section. Locate and select Minecraft. Press the “More Options” button. Choose the “Updates” option. Any available updates will be displayed here. Simply select the update to initiate the installation process.

Updating to 1.20.10 on Nintendo Switch: To update Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch, you can employ either of the following methods:

Open Minecraft while connected to the internet. You should receive a notification if a new game version (1.20.10) is available. Follow the notification to access the Nintendo eShop and download the update. Alternatively, directly open the Nintendo eShop from your dashboard. Search for “Minecraft,” open the game’s store page, and press the download/update button.

Updating to 1.20.10 on iOS: For iOS devices, Minecraft typically updates automatically when connected to the internet. Nevertheless, if you prefer to manually update the game, kindly follow these steps:

Launch the Minecraft game and verify if you have the latest version (1.20.10). If your game has not been updated yet, you may receive a notification upon opening the app, directing you to the App Store for the latest version. Follow the notification to access the store page, where you can tap the “Update” button. Alternatively, you can open the App Store, tap on your profile icon, and view your apps and games that require updates. From there, you can manually update Minecraft or choose to update all outstanding apps on your device.

It is recommended to keep automatic updates enabled to avoid any potential version mismatch issues. However, in certain situations where you prefer more control over updates, these manual update methods will prove to be helpful. Now that you possess the knowledge on how to update Minecraft Bedrock to version 1.20.10 on your preferred platform, feel free to enjoy the new features and improvements provided in this latest update. Happy mining!

