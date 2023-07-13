How To Get The New Xbox Dashboard

The Xbox dashboard has undergone numerous transformations throughout the years. However, the Xbox Series X|S dashboard has always lagged behind, plagued by a cluttered user interface and obstructive tiles filled with advertisements. Fortunately, the long-awaited solution to these issues seems to have arrived. Microsoft has recently unveiled a revamped Xbox Series X|S dashboard to Xbox Insiders, providing a glimmer of hope for a more streamlined and enjoyable user experience.

If you’re an ardent Xbox enthusiast, you are likely familiar with the less-than-stellar dashboard that both the Xbox Series X and S have had to contend with. The previous iteration often felt congested, making it challenging to access key components. Fortunately, Microsoft has taken the initiative to rework the Xbox Home UI, aiming to facilitate the use of background images and simplify access to essential features on the dashboard.

Recently, Xbox Insiders were given an exclusive preview of the upcoming changes in the Xbox X|S dashboard. After several months of meticulous testing, Microsoft has finally unveiled what the new Xbox dashboard could potentially look like with its latest Xbox Insider update called the “Home Experience.” This update aims to create a more user-friendly interface and provide a personalized experience to users.

While the official launch of the new Xbox dashboard is scheduled for 2023, eager Xbox enthusiasts can gain early access to it by joining the Xbox Insider program. This program allows Xbox users to test out upcoming features and provide feedback to Microsoft. By actively participating, Xbox users have the opportunity to shape the look and functionality of the new dashboard.

Understanding the New Xbox Insider Dashboard for Xbox Series X|S

In response to long-standing feedback from Xbox Insider users, Xbox has announced that Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Ring users of the Xbox Insider program now have early access to a new dashboard for Xbox Series X|S. This update primarily addresses the issues highlighted by previous dashboard iterations, such as limited background visibility and a cluttered Home screen.

According to a post on Xbox Wire, the new Xbox Series dashboard aims to meet user expectations and enhance the overall Xbox Series X|S user experience. But what specific changes can we expect with the new dashboard?

The Evolution of the Xbox Series X|S Dashboard

The new Xbox Series X|S dashboard, exclusively available to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Ring members of Xbox Insider, focuses on delivering a cleaner look and optimizing navigation. Here are the key alterations to your Xbox Series X|S dashboard:

Enhanced Navigation: The new dashboard implements a quick-access menu located at the top of the Xbox Home screen, streamlining navigation and making it more intuitive. Streamlined Layout: To maximize screen space, the overall layout of the dashboard has been simplified. Tile sizes have been reduced, and they now reside at the bottom of the screen. Responsive Game Art: The addition of a responsive game art feature ensures that background images remain visible even when a tile is highlighted or selected on the dashboard.

Furthermore, the new dashboard introduces notifications to the My Games & Apps tile, keeping users informed about new releases and any urgent matters that require their attention.

When Can You Expect the New Xbox Dashboard?

Microsoft recently initiated a series of user tests for the updated Xbox homepage, gathering valuable feedback from Xbox users regarding the new dashboard’s design and functionality. Xbox users can sign up to participate in these tests through the Xbox Insider program.

As of now, the new Xbox Series X|S dashboard can only be accessed through the Xbox Insider program. Microsoft has yet to announce an official public release. While joining the Xbox Insider program is possible at any time, access to the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings required for the new dashboard is currently invite-only. Nevertheless, Xbox Wire has previously stated that anyone can request an invitation to join.

It’s highly likely that the new and improved Xbox Series X|S dashboard will become available to a wider audience as time progresses. Consequently, we anticipate further changes to be implemented before the full release.

Xbox Insiders: Shaping the Future of Xbox

The new Xbox Series X|S dashboard is a testament to the invaluable feedback provided by Xbox Insiders. By actively participating in the Xbox Insider program and initiatives like Xbox Research, users have the power to shape and enhance the future of Xbox while gaining early access to exciting features, such as the improved dashboard for Xbox Series X|S.

Following its exclusive release to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Xbox Insider testers, Xbox is expected to gradually roll out the same dashboard to the general public in the upcoming months. However, if you’re eager to get your hands on the new Xbox dashboard before its official launch, signing up for the Xbox Insider program is your ticket to early access.

To join the Xbox Insider program, visit the Xbox Insider website and follow the provided instructions. Once you’ve successfully signed up, you’ll be able to download the new Xbox dashboard and start testing its features. Keep in mind that the dashboard is still under development, so you may encounter occasional bugs and glitches. Remember to provide feedback to Microsoft, enabling them to make necessary improvements before the official 2023 launch.

